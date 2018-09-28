Police chopper airlifts ‘preemie’ to hospital

(CNS): A premature baby born on Cayman Brac who needed immediate specialist care was airlifted to the Cayman Islands Hospital in George Town on Wednesday by the police helicopter. Faith Hospital staff contacted the RCIPS Air Operations Unit at 2:00 in the morning as the baby was about to be born, as medical professionals knew he would need immediate transfer to the intensive care unit. The police helicopter crew answered the emergency call-out and picked up the baby, who was born at 2:25am, along with a critical care nurse and flew them to Grand Cayman.

“This was an exceptional call,” said AOU Commander Steve Fitzgerald, who was part of the crew. “The baby had not been born when we got the call-out, and was less than two hours old when ready to transfer. It was a special moment seeing him sleeping in the incubator on the flight across.”

Police confirmed that the baby is currently doing well.

