Poachers undermine conservation efforts
(CNS): The Department of Environment recovered dozens of illegal conch and lobsters taken out of season from the Barkers area on Sunday, which were donated to the Pines Retirement Home. The poached catch was seized following an operation in West Bay by DoE conservation officers, who recovered 43 conch and seven lobsters that were illegally taken from Cayman waters. The haul was recovered after officers spotting two men on board a vessel offshore who appeared to be acting suspiciously. The two suspected poachers were brought to shore, the catch recovered and the men were then warned for intended prosecution.
Poaching continues to undermine conservation efforts by the DoE, which is battling to preserve Cayman’s natural resources that are under increasing pressure from development and climate change.
The DoE said the closed seasons for various marine species coincide with each species’ peak reproductive season and is in place to allow each species the time to reproduce, in an effort to ensure a healthy population of each species for future generations.
Cayman’s conch and whelk season does not open until 1 November and closes 1 May, while the lobster season begins on 1 December each year and closes 1 March.
Under the National Conservation Law, anyone who takes lobster, conch and whelks out of season faces high fines, imprisonment and possibly forfeiture of their vessel, vehicle or equipment used in commission of the act.
The police should check a certain individual in East End.
Time and time again these poachers ignore the law and they are nearly always from the same district. The only way to stop them is to put them behind bars. We need mandatory jail sentencing and longer sentences.If it’s not conch and lobsters its whelks and turtles, ignorance knows no bounds with these people.
Who are the Poachers’ customers?
Which Restaurants?
. . . the rich get richer as they take whatever they can from the Country.
Laws? Why should Laws be followed? No one cares, no enforcement.
Lots of Poachers out there daily.
Just out of curiosity….please tell me what happens when conch and lobster are seized.
Are they thrown away, destroyed. eaten maybe?
Because, whilst I agree with enforcement action, this is FOOD we are talking about. So is it wasted?
Please answer.
CNS: The answer to your question is in the first sentence.
this is ridiculous. why weren’t the arrested?
Why wasn’t the boat impounded? Cayman has to get serious about the constant crime.
I think we all know it depends WHO is doing the poaching
Caymankind
Maximum punishment please!!! This f*ckry needs to stop!!!!
Name and shame the poachers please – they don’t deserve the anonymity!