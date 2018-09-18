Poachers undermine conservation efforts

(CNS): The Department of Environment recovered dozens of illegal conch and lobsters taken out of season from the Barkers area on Sunday, which were donated to the Pines Retirement Home. The poached catch was seized following an operation in West Bay by DoE conservation officers, who recovered 43 conch and seven lobsters that were illegally taken from Cayman waters. The haul was recovered after officers spotting two men on board a vessel offshore who appeared to be acting suspiciously. The two suspected poachers were brought to shore, the catch recovered and the men were then warned for intended prosecution.

Poaching continues to undermine conservation efforts by the DoE, which is battling to preserve Cayman’s natural resources that are under increasing pressure from development and climate change.

The DoE said the closed seasons for various marine species coincide with each species’ peak reproductive season and is in place to allow each species the time to reproduce, in an effort to ensure a healthy population of each species for future generations.

Cayman’s conch and whelk season does not open until 1 November and closes 1 May, while the lobster season begins on 1 December each year and closes 1 March.

Under the National Conservation Law, anyone who takes lobster, conch and whelks out of season faces high fines, imprisonment and possibly forfeiture of their vessel, vehicle or equipment used in commission of the act.

