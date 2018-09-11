Pirate ship runs aground in bad weather
(CNS): One of Grand Cayman’s popular tourist attractions, The Jolly Roger, was a victim of Monday’s stormy weather when it ran aground in the George Town Harbour after breaking from its moorings. The Port Authority of the Cayman Islands confirmed that they sought the assistance of West Indian Marine yesterday to secure and remove the vessel, as they were unable to contact the owner during the bad weather. WIM began tugging the pirate boat free but the owners were contacted later and were able to join the rescue effort. The boat had ended up on a sand bank off shore from the Burger King on the Harbour Front.
No one was on board at the time and no reefs were damaged.
Pity it didnt become a dive site out there, since we need more things to do.
I used to work on a slightly larger three-masted tourist boat in the Red Sea. When we had bad weather warnings it was crewed up and put out on a storm mooring. If things did kick off we were on board to take control. It was the same with all the boats there, they were taken off the docks or out of the marina and put somewhere safe with a crew to look after them.
I wonder if the port authority or DOE are investigating to see if any reef was damaged and the owners will be charged like Paul Allen’s Yatch?
CNS, can you follow up and let us know please.
Thanks
maybe they should double their prices again…..
How on earth do you own a boat of that value (of ANY value) and NOT stay on top of the weather??????
LOL
This isn’t the first time that thing has been in danger during weather.
How do you not do routine checks and maintenance on your moorings? Too many “qualified captains” on this island!