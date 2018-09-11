(CNS): One of Grand Cayman’s popular tourist attractions, The Jolly Roger, was a victim of Monday’s stormy weather when it ran aground in the George Town Harbour after breaking from its moorings. The Port Authority of the Cayman Islands confirmed that they sought the assistance of West Indian Marine yesterday to secure and remove the vessel, as they were unable to contact the owner during the bad weather. WIM began tugging the pirate boat free but the owners were contacted later and were able to join the rescue effort. The boat had ended up on a sand bank off shore from the Burger King on the Harbour Front.

No one was on board at the time and no reefs were damaged.

Category: Local News