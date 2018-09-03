Referendum petition collects 800 signatures

(CNS): More than 1,000 people came out this weekend to show their support for a referendum on the government’s proposal to build a cruise berthing facility in the George Town Harbour. As the government and a group of supporters of the project increase their spending on advertising and the wider campaign in favour of the development, the public is making it clear that they should be the ones to decide the future of this costly and controversial proposal. Meanwhile, as it becomes increasingly clear that the people want a say in this decision, civil servants have been given the green light to sign the petition calling for a national vote.

Organisers campaigning for the referendum said that during this first weekend of collecting signatures more than 800 registered voters signed and another 200 residents who are unable to vote in the referendum petition but who still believe the project should be decided democratically signed a separate petition.

The early boost to the campaign for a national vote follows news that the DoE is no longer on the steering committee formed to oversee the project.

In order to trigger a people-initiated referendum the petition will need the signatures of at least 5,200 voters. The deputy governor’s office has said that civil servants and public employees can sign the petition, which will help the campaign, given the large number of voters who work in the public sector. Only senior government employees directly involved in policy making or work related to the cruise project are prohibited from signing the petition.

Organisers said they were grateful for the clarification and encouraged public servants not involved in the process to sign up.

Volunteers will continue to campaign for signatures, and the petition is available at Pure Art and Cathy Church’s Photo Centre on South Church Street.

If you would like to assist with collecting signatures, email cprcayman@gmail.com. Visit the Cruise Port Referendum Cayman Facebook page for more details.

Organisers are encouraging people not registered to vote but eligible to do so and are interested in participating to now register. Visit the Cayman Islands Elections Office to find out how.

Voters currently living overseas, especially students, are also encouraged to contact the group via email to find out how they can sign up.

