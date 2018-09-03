Referendum petition collects 800 signatures
(CNS): More than 1,000 people came out this weekend to show their support for a referendum on the government’s proposal to build a cruise berthing facility in the George Town Harbour. As the government and a group of supporters of the project increase their spending on advertising and the wider campaign in favour of the development, the public is making it clear that they should be the ones to decide the future of this costly and controversial proposal. Meanwhile, as it becomes increasingly clear that the people want a say in this decision, civil servants have been given the green light to sign the petition calling for a national vote.
Organisers campaigning for the referendum said that during this first weekend of collecting signatures more than 800 registered voters signed and another 200 residents who are unable to vote in the referendum petition but who still believe the project should be decided democratically signed a separate petition.
The early boost to the campaign for a national vote follows news that the DoE is no longer on the steering committee formed to oversee the project.
In order to trigger a people-initiated referendum the petition will need the signatures of at least 5,200 voters. The deputy governor’s office has said that civil servants and public employees can sign the petition, which will help the campaign, given the large number of voters who work in the public sector. Only senior government employees directly involved in policy making or work related to the cruise project are prohibited from signing the petition.
Organisers said they were grateful for the clarification and encouraged public servants not involved in the process to sign up.
Volunteers will continue to campaign for signatures, and the petition is available at Pure Art and Cathy Church’s Photo Centre on South Church Street.
If you would like to assist with collecting signatures, email cprcayman@gmail.com. Visit the Cruise Port Referendum Cayman Facebook page for more details.
Organisers are encouraging people not registered to vote but eligible to do so and are interested in participating to now register. Visit the Cayman Islands Elections Office to find out how.
Voters currently living overseas, especially students, are also encouraged to contact the group via email to find out how they can sign up.
Category: development, Local News
A thousand signatures… Now a thousand voices… Keep pushing. We know paper don’t cut it… judging from the past.
I think it is important to make it clear that just because you sign the petition, it does not necessarily mean that you are against the dock, just that you want to have more information available in order that you can make a valued judgment on this very important matter. The lack of transparency on this project to date is frankly shocking.
Kirkbots on the attack! What a bunch of entitled losers
So we should just toss away the 100,000 man hours already expended on this project?
If it ain’t right, it aint right and all the spinning in the world wont make it so.
Can civil servants collect signatures for the refere0ndum?.
If they didn’t get to at least 2500 registered in that push there’s no way they are going to get the votes. They’ll be lucky if they find another 500 max.
I’m sure the UK sees this as a red flag unless they’re paying out enough rope for our noose. Why brother having a DOE if they are not represented on the steering committee?
This sets a very dangerous precedent, in that future infrastructure and development projects will be steered by biased stakeholders with regard only to financial gain. They have just eliminated all checks and balances and given away custody of our environment to uber capitalists. Some third world countries are much further ahead of us in terms of environmental responsibility and stewardship and you would think we’d set an example as we don’t have much left to ruin.
This is truly a sad day in the history of Cayman.
that’s 798 more than the 2 “transparent” guys driving the project and the PPM over the drop-off!
LOL week one – 800 signatures
Bye bye cruise berthing facilities
How many weeks left they have?
Thanks guy great job!