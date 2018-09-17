Passenger robs bus driver at knife point

(CNS): A public bus driver was stabbed and his takings were robbed at knife point by a passenger he picked up in West Bay on Sunday evening. Police said a tall, slim man in his early 20’s, wearing a white t-shirt and dark coloured shorts, who was sitting in the front of the bus pulled out the knife and demanded the driver’s cash as the vehicle was pulling over to drop him off at the junction of Shedden Road and Main Street in George Town. The driver struggled with the robber and was stabbed in his leg as the bus collided with a wall on the roadside.

The suspect then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash in the direction of Elgin Avenue. The driver was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital by private car, where he was treated and released.

Police are appealing for other passengers on the bus to come forward, particularly those who were dropped off in George Town before the incident, which happened some time between 6:45pm and 7:15pm.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here,

Category: Crime, Police