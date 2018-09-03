Oxitec not ruled out by MRCU

(CNS): The director of the Mosquito Research and Control Unit has said that the absence of anyone from Oxitec on its new technical advisory board does not mean that the unit has ruled out the continuing use of the the genetically modified bugs as part of the new eradication goal for the Aedes aegypti mosquito. Jim McNelly said the plan has not yet been formulated for how the invasive pest will be eliminated. “At this time it is premature to single out any one formulation, product, application method or tactic and identify it as part of the plan,” the director said as he explained the absence of the company from the release this week about the new advisory board.

“We work with a variety of industry ‘partners’ to evaluate their products, as we are doing with Oxitec’s product,” Mcnelly stated. “One such partner is on island this week and we are evaluating their formulation for aerial work. We have had at least three other industry partners on island to collaboratively evaluate their formulations for potential inclusion within our Integrated Mosquito Management programme in the past several months; they have not been asked to participate on our Board.”

He added that Oxitec was no exception and the absence of any representative from that company should not be construed in any particular light or context or the efficacy of the work the firm has already done. “Their absence is not a reflection on the results of the ongoing project,” the mosquito boss said.

In a short release earlier in the week the MRCU announced the creation of a board of experts to thrash out a plan to actually eradicate the invasive and dangerous mosquito. But despite having worked with Oxitec and their controversial GM bugs the MRCU made no mention of the current status and plans regarding that technology. It appears that government however is no longer seeing the sterile male bugs dubbed ‘friendly’ by the bio-technology firm and which have been released, despite local protests, in the West Bay area.

Category: Local News