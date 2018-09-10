(CNS): It was almost midnight on Thursday, before the Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller stood to wind up the debate on his motion calling on government to initiate a referendum on the proposed cruise port development. Following the government’s indication that it was not supporting the call for a national vote, Miller said the opposition would now back the campaign for a people-initiated referendum (PIR). He accused government of misleading the public about the numbers relating to the project and said it had based the decision to press ahead on reports and surveys with conflicting findings.

Above all, Miller said, government had not identified what the problem with cruise tourism really is and whether piers actually are the solution.

Following another weekend where volunteers were out and about collecting signatures from registered voters, they told CNS Monday that they now had around 1,900 signatures from electors supporting the referendum, more than one-third of the number needed less than two weeks into the campaign.

Though the opposition’s efforts to persuade government to support a referendum failed, which was expected, it at least led to a little more information being presented for the people, Miller said. The debate allowed some of the major claims being made by government about the economic benefits the berthing facility will bring to be challenged by the opposition and raised more questions for the public to consider.



One such claim being made by government is the increase in the time passengers will be in port, which, although unsubstantiated, is a fundamental driving force behind the decision to press ahead with the project.

During his contribution to the debate Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell said that the development of a dock would lead to cruise ships remaining in George Town for up to eight hours, opening up the opportunity for local operators to sell more tours that could be longer and further afield.

But Miller questioned how this could possibly be true. He pointed out that there is no port of call in our region where the passengers ever disembark for even as much as five hours, and the average stay of four hours in Grand Cayman for cruise visitors is similar to destinations that have piers, where the stay is around 4.1-4.3 hours. More importantly, he noted, the time ships actually spend in ports is dependent on ship schedules, not piers.

The opposition leader also queried the figures about the claimed increase in spending, and said the minster was ignoring the warnings in the environmental impact assessment. While the EIA said there was unlikely to be any sediment impact to Seven Mile Beach during typical Nor’wester conditions, it warned of other “major negative impacts” which would result in significant “permanent and irreversible damage”.

Miller repeatedly challenged government to look at what the issues actually are relating to the real negative impacts on the potential growth of the cruise sector, and having found what the real problems are, then look for real solutions.

He argued that the pier was not going to get passengers on and off the ships very much quicker than tendering because they will still have to clear security and then walk into George Town. He said that having shore-side security clearance, a modern tender fleet and a much better welcome for the visitors would all be more beneficial than piers.

The opposition leader pointed to the historic pressure and abuse from cruise lines in many ports, none of which have particularly benefited from developing costly piers. He said this pressure would always continue because it gives the powerful cruise companies leverage over the destinations along the routes they ply.

But in the end, if the passengers want to come to Cayman — and it remains one of the most popular ports of calls in the Caribbean — then the ships will come, he said.

The vote came down as expected: the eleven MLAs on the government benches who were in the chamber at the time all voted against the call for a referendum, while all five opposition members plus the independent member voted against.

Austin Harris, the only member of the government benches who had persistently raised his concerns about the project on the campaign trail, told the LA during his debate that he had changed his mind and was now in full support of the project.

Category: Local News