OfReg opens consultation on water sector regs

(CNS): The utilities regulator is asking the public to participate in a public consultation this month on the regulations being drafted to support the Water Sector Regulation Law. The Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) says the aim is to regulate operators and service providers to protect the health, safety and economic well-being of consumers, as well as to provide a reasonable return to the service providers, by facilitating, as much as possible, a competitive environment. The consultation is aimed at providers and operators as well as the general public, and OfReg said it appreciates that regulation will affect people in different ways and is seeking input from those affected.

“By having regulations in support of the law in place, we will be able to provide residents and visitors of the Cayman Islands with the assurance that drinking water and wastewater services are appropriately regulated,” said Gregg Anderson, Executive Director of Energy at OfReg. “These regulations provide the mechanism for us to ensure that service providers and operators are compliant with the law.”

The draft regulations cover the licensing framework, operator and service provider licences, offences and enforcement, administrative penalties and licensee fees.

OfReg invites and encourages all interested parties to make submissions on the issues stated in the consultation paper before the deadline of 21 October. To review the draft consultation paper and to find out more about providing input to the regulations, visit OfReg’s website, call 946-4282 or visit their offices at Alissta Towers, North Sound Road, Grand Cayman.

Meanwhile, the regulator also clarified the line-up of its management team following what it said were some misrepresentations around the interim management structure of the organisation while the recruitment process for a permanent CEO is underway.

According to OfReg, Duke Munroe and Gregg Anderson have been appointed Acting CEO’s on a rotational basis. Munroe is the chief fuels inspector and director-fuels market, and Anderson is the executive director energy and utilities. Christen Sukoo has been seconded to act as chief operating officer.

Alee Fa’amoe remains in his substantive post as deputy CEO and executive director ICT and is assisting the acting CEOs during interim period.

The other members of the executive team include Dr John Epp, General Counsel. A financial controller has been recruited and will join the Office on 17 September. OfReg is actively recruiting a consumer affairs manager.

Category: Local News