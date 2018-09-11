OfReg chairs in near punch-up over CEO job
(CNS): The situation on the board of the Cayman Islands’ utilities regulator appears to be spinning out of control as leaked minutes of special board meetings last month show that Board Chair Linford Pierson threatened to ‘box’ Deputy Chair Ronnie Dunn in the head. This happened after Dunn accused Pierson of corruption over his attempts to take the top paying job at the Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) before he resigned from the board. OfReg has been plagued with problems ever since the agency was created to oversee a diverse range of utilities.
It has faced considerable criticism for failing to tackle the challenges surrounding the sectors it is meant to oversee, questions about excessive expenditure and mismanagement among the gaggle of top officials.
The latest scandal surrounds the CEO post, which was recently vacated by J.Paul Morgan, who had made it clear he was not staying beyond his contract, which ended in August. Pierson, who is the OfReg board chair, which comes with a stipend of $4,500 per month, had the responsibility of recruiting his replacement but neglected to do so based on what appears to be a decision, apparently in consultation with the Cabinet Office, that he take on the six figure paying post himself.
The chain of events is documented largely in the leaked minutes, which were all published this weekend by Cayman Marl Road, a local blog-site owned by Sandra Hill. The minutes were not signed but Hill made the decision to publish in the public interest, given the revelations about an agency which seems to be falling well-short of its mandate on a number of fronts.
The documents have since been verified and the chairman of the board told the Cayman Compass that the minutes were not yet signed off because he believed they exaggerated the threats of violence between him and Dunn, describing it as “hyperbole”.
On 16 August, while still chair, Pierson pitched the idea of him being the CEO to the board and told members he wanted their support and would not leave the meeting until he got it. Pierson, a former speaker of the Legislative Assembly, also served as the relevant minister during the deregulation of the communications sector.
While there appeared to be some agreement that he could be appointed, given his experience, the process was questioned before the meeting adjourned. But at the next meeting tensions ran high when the non-executive directors made it clear that some of them opposed Pierson’s appointment as CEO. Dunn seemed to be leading the challenge over concerns that Pierson was breaching the Anti-corruption Law.
Although the 20 August minutes appear to have been changed, at the 23 August meeting the original record shows a clear exchange between the two men threatening violence, with Pierson, who is 77 years old, making the first threat to “box” Dunn in the head after he had suggested that the chair’s efforts to take the CEO job had fallen foul of the law and he should report him to the ACC.
After Pierson’s threat, Dunn said he would counter punch, but Pierson told him he wouldn’t because he would have already been knocked out by his first punch.
The minutes show a significant degree of anger, animosity and dysfunction on the board and raise significant questions about the ability of the powerful regulator to fulfill any of its remit, given the management disarray.
CNS has contacted a number of parties, including the chair of OfReg, the Cabinet Office and the premier’s ministry, to find out what the plans are for the future of the agency and whether it is able to fulfil its remit, and we are awaiting a response.
Now in the real world this would show the man is unfit for the job he decided to keep for himself. But not in Absurdistan, oh no, not in Absurdistan. Just another day….
This all so very sad and embarrassing.
Sad that a grown “professional” man should even consider this type of behaviour, especially whilst discharging a public duty. Sadder even that such a proposal for him to become CEO was even conceived. Thanks to people like Dunn who stand up for right even in face of adversity. Thanks to people like Epp who are not afraid to record exactly what transpired so that the public can know.
Sad. Very sad!
Ah, the type of Caymankind that ought to be on the front page…not….
With all respect due to Mr. Pierson, I am not the sort of Caymanian who would ever speak of ‘boxing’ anyone, never mind in a board meeting, and I hope this behaviour is on its way out for good, because it has no place in modern, professional Cayman.
What due respect?
See https://cnslibrary.com/utilities-regulation/
Board of Directors:
Stipend
Chair – $4,500 per month
Deputy Chair – $2,500 per month
Member – $2,000 per month
How disappointing. This Government and in particular Alden has spent a lot of time and energy trying to raise the bar on ethics in Government. When they continue to appoint persons who they know can cross the line, in an effort to create political goodwill and alliances etc then they themselves lose credibility in the process. Having said that, no one could have seen this coming! Very sad.
Both OfReg and the Port Authority are a public embarassment and exemplfy the incompetence resulting from appointing Caymanians qualified by their connections rather than their competence.
Where is the proper oversight required of the Cabinet Office in all this mess of expenses etc ?
Going to assume Linford (or any other member) does not sit on any boards of the Authorities / Companies that Off-Reg will be investigating?
Ronnie Dunn is a true professional. Having worked with him I was exposed to his ethical approach.
Mr. Pierson’s behavior was SOP back in the bad old days when politically appointed boards thought they were the management team. Thankfully, most boards have moved on to proper corporate governance structures under the last 2 administrations. Apparently Mr. Pierson didn’t get the memo. Good going Sheriff Dunn.
Why then is the same government that installed “proper corporate governance structures” have not yet acted or responded to the embarrassing behavior of the Chair? The Cabinet Office being slow in its response says a lot about what the will excuse, accept, and tolerate counter to its so called “good governance” mandates. FYI Mr. Premier & Mr. Cabinet Secretary. I’m watching.
Why do they even need OffReg? It doesn’t help consumers one bit. Just a waste of money.
Linford’s true colours coming out… for those of you that didn’t know already
This man has had all the opportunities, politics, business and whatever else. Retire, we all know you can afford it you live in damn Patricks island. Give younger (and by younger I mean someone in their 50’s) an opportunity at the helm. So many of these old out of touch fogies with their antiquated mentalities need to step down and go towards the light. We who are old enough KNOW this is who you truly are. Go away.
CNS, you need to do your research, the Chair position is not unpaid, check this link: http://www.legislativeassembly.ky/portal/pls/portal/docs/1/12672524.PDF [legislativeassembly.ky]
page 74.
Chairman $54,00 per annum
Deputy Chair $30,000 per annum
Non-Executive Members $24,000 per annum
CNS: Thanks. I’ve corrected the article and included this in the Library. One of the projects I have in mind to do is to list all the public boards and their stipends. If anyone can help me with that, I’d appreciate it.
start with the Port Authority, the directors make $1,800.00 pa(150 per meeting vs the 24K for non- executive members of OfReg, smh
CNS, that’s a great project. You’ll find some are handsomely rewarded, some are given $100 a meeting, others nothing but coffee. My board (which is not even a board, it is a tribunal) is in that last category.
CNS: It’s going to take many hours to track down all the info – there are a lot of boards. If you can send me the info for your tribunal (which I’ll include) or a link to the info, I’d be grateful. You can send via a comment, which I will not post, or email info@caymannewsservice.com
Caymanian professionalism exemplified
I resent such sweeping generalizations.
Any right thinking member of the community must read this and simply shake their heads in disbelief…sad.
Nothing new here. I was present about 10 years ago when a well-known MLA (he was a Minister at the time) threatened to take out a reporter from a now-defunct publication. His outburst ended with words along the lines of, ‘You better watch yourself boy!’
Name him! why are we so afraid to call people out for their foolishness?
Came from same district I suppose.
Civil Service retirement age was raised to 65. How does a 77 year old qualify?
Deliberate moves were made to protect a select few from that. You know, “Purchase Agreements” and the like…
because he is a politician … laws don’t apply to politicians ….
At least OfReg has a capable deputy who understands his role. Too bad the NRA didn’t even have one Director with a backbone to object when their Chairman took over the MD’s job a year ago when he couldn’t get his way. Appointing these kind of roughneck Chairs to enforce policy at fledgling authorities is always a bad idea as they will always believe they can do it better themselves.
Gerontocracy.
Linford – “It’s my way or the highway…”
Is that the Linsford Pierson Highway?
And what shall we name the highway?
Another Lodge-controlled Board like Port Authority, CIAA, Cayman Airways, CPA, et al! There should be an investigation into Lodge control of public entities but who would do it? All investigative bodies controlled by Lodge. Wha a mess we in!!
The great thing about anonymous comments on CNS is that you don’t have to let facts get in the way of a juicy comment. It is a conspiracy theorists and pot stirrer’s dream portal.
Says the “anonymous” poster.
