OfReg chairs in near punch-up over CEO job

(CNS): The situation on the board of the Cayman Islands’ utilities regulator appears to be spinning out of control as leaked minutes of special board meetings last month show that Board Chair Linford Pierson threatened to ‘box’ Deputy Chair Ronnie Dunn in the head. This happened after Dunn accused Pierson of corruption over his attempts to take the top paying job at the Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) before he resigned from the board. OfReg has been plagued with problems ever since the agency was created to oversee a diverse range of utilities.

It has faced considerable criticism for failing to tackle the challenges surrounding the sectors it is meant to oversee, questions about excessive expenditure and mismanagement among the gaggle of top officials.

The latest scandal surrounds the CEO post, which was recently vacated by J.Paul Morgan, who had made it clear he was not staying beyond his contract, which ended in August. Pierson, who is the OfReg board chair, which comes with a stipend of $4,500 per month, had the responsibility of recruiting his replacement but neglected to do so based on what appears to be a decision, apparently in consultation with the Cabinet Office, that he take on the six figure paying post himself.

The chain of events is documented largely in the leaked minutes, which were all published this weekend by Cayman Marl Road, a local blog-site owned by Sandra Hill. The minutes were not signed but Hill made the decision to publish in the public interest, given the revelations about an agency which seems to be falling well-short of its mandate on a number of fronts.

The documents have since been verified and the chairman of the board told the Cayman Compass that the minutes were not yet signed off because he believed they exaggerated the threats of violence between him and Dunn, describing it as “hyperbole”.

On 16 August, while still chair, Pierson pitched the idea of him being the CEO to the board and told members he wanted their support and would not leave the meeting until he got it. Pierson, a former speaker of the Legislative Assembly, also served as the relevant minister during the deregulation of the communications sector.

While there appeared to be some agreement that he could be appointed, given his experience, the process was questioned before the meeting adjourned. But at the next meeting tensions ran high when the non-executive directors made it clear that some of them opposed Pierson’s appointment as CEO. Dunn seemed to be leading the challenge over concerns that Pierson was breaching the Anti-corruption Law.

Although the 20 August minutes appear to have been changed, at the 23 August meeting the original record shows a clear exchange between the two men threatening violence, with Pierson, who is 77 years old, making the first threat to “box” Dunn in the head after he had suggested that the chair’s efforts to take the CEO job had fallen foul of the law and he should report him to the ACC.

After Pierson’s threat, Dunn said he would counter punch, but Pierson told him he wouldn’t because he would have already been knocked out by his first punch.

The minutes show a significant degree of anger, animosity and dysfunction on the board and raise significant questions about the ability of the powerful regulator to fulfill any of its remit, given the management disarray.

CNS has contacted a number of parties, including the chair of OfReg, the Cabinet Office and the premier’s ministry, to find out what the plans are for the future of the agency and whether it is able to fulfil its remit, and we are awaiting a response.

Category: Politics, Private Sector Oversight