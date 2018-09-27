NRA to host Cayman’s first road safety week

(CNS): The National Roads Authority (NRA) has announced plans for the first-of-its-kind conference next week focusing on road safety. The conference opens on Monday, 1 October, and includes not just the authority responsible for building safe roads but other stakeholders including the police and the motor insurance sector. Billed as Road Safety Week, the conference will include local and international speakers. Edward Howard, NRA’s Acting Managing Director, said the conference will see relevant stakeholders share their knowledge about creating safer roads.

Joseph Hew, Minister for Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure who is responsible for roads, said the NRA has been hard at work improving the safety of our road networks. “We can already see the results,” he said. “However the Cayman Islands is small and has limited space, so as we move forward we need to be innovative in the way we manage our road network. Our roads are not only for drivers, but for pedestrians and cyclists to all share. We are committed to creating a safer environment for everyone, and having all stakeholders together will help us to find a solution that is best suited for the needs of our community.”

Special guest at the conference will be road safety expert Michael Dreznes, the vice president of the International Road Federation (IRF), a global not-for-profit organisation that assists member countries in moving towards better, safer and smarter road systems.

Having the IRF share its knowledge at the conference is part of a strategy by the NRA to fulfil its vision of building a world-class workforce.

“In this fast-paced world of innovation and progress, it’s an incredibly exciting time to be in the roads industry. The NRA is invested in employee professional development,” said the NRA Chief HR Officer Shena Ebanks.

The NRA will host IRF workshops at the conference that will focus on a variety of topics including road audits and innovative financing mechanism for road safety.

The conference will also feature local speakers from a number of government entities, private businesses and non-profit organisations including the NRA, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, Cayman Islands Insurance Association and the Cayman Islands Motorcycle Association.

It will take place between 1 and 4 October at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, and is open to all government departments, road safety stakeholders and the public.

Registration is $150 per person, and space is limited. Anyone interested in taking part can email anita.smith@nra.ky or call 326-3974.

Category: Local News