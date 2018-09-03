NRA switches focus from LPH to other roads

(CNS): Phase two of the Linford Pierson Highway (LPH) expansion project is on hold while government continues negotiations to purchase the necessary land to complete that road. In the meantime, the National Roads Authority (NRA) has switched focus to the new Elgin Avenue extension as well as a project in Savannah along the Shamrock Road near to Countryside. Work began Monday to upgrade the first of four parts of the road near the Hirst Road junction and improve drainage in the area. The entire project is expected to last two months and each section will be scheduled in turn.

Meanwhile, work is also underway on a new road extending Elgin Avenue east towards Crewe Road. This extension will include a new roundabout at the bend in Crewe Road at the end of the airport runway. Construction is expected to last four months and when the work is complete, motorists will no longer be able to access Printer Way through Thomas Russell Avenue.

It is not clear when the road works will re-start on the Linford Pierson Highway, but when it is fully completed it is expected to improve commute times for those living east of George Town. At the recent opening of the first phase the minister responsible for roads, Joey Hew, confirmed that planning for the second phase, which will span from the Agnes Way Roundabout to the Smith Road and the Bobby Thompson Way traffic signal, was underway.

$3.5 million was spent during the first phase compensating people whose land was taken for the project and more is expected to be paid out to landowners during the second phase.

Government had been at an impasse with the owners of a horse riding school. which the road is planned to cut across, who did not want to sell. But Hew said he believed the National Roads Authority was now close to an amicable agreement with the owners.

For more information on current road projects call call 946-7780 or email nra@nra.ky

Category: Local News