ACC arrest three in new fraud investigation

(CNS): Investigators from the Anti-Corruption Commission, along with RCIPS officers, have arrested three men in an undisclosed corruption probe. Officials said that the suspects from George Town and Prospect were arrested yesterday (19 September) on suspicion of corruption offences, including fraud on the government and breach of trust. The men, who are aged 33, 37 and 40 years old, have all been interviewed and released on bail pending further inquiries. The ACC said it will not reveal any more details about the details of the inquiry or whether or not the men are public sector workers or not.

CNS understands from other sources one of the men arrested was the man suspended from his job at the Cayman Turtle Centre (aka the Turtle Farm) following revelations of irregularities in the financial audit for the beleaguered publicly-owned government company. The other two are understood to be private sector employees.

