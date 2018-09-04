New beach signs erected but access issue rolls on
(CNS): The newly formed Public Lands Commission has begun rolling out beach access signs across Grand Cayman as part of efforts to address issues concerning beach access. This includes owners of oceanfront homes continuing to deter the public from using beaches in front of their property. Local activist groups are nevertheless still trying to get the issue addressed in court, especially because increasing coastal development is making it harder for residents to enjoy the Cayman Islands’ beautiful beaches.
Government has repeatedly promised to address the issues of access, but many activists still believe the issue is not being tackled and owners continue to chase away local people attempting to get to the beach, because what belongs to landowners and what is public remains confusing.
A group of concerned citizens who have been pressing government for more than 15 years to register beach access points are still battling to get the case heard in court, even though they say it is within the remit of the attorney general to get the easements and rights of way registered.
After a long battle, the group has secured some legal aid funding, though not enough to cover the cost of bringing the case, which they say is a public interest case and should therefore be paid for by the public purse.
While the land commission has begun rolling out the signs, the message is not always getting through.
During the last sitting of Finance Committee, members voted to set aside $10 million to buy land, which will include beachfront properties and beach access pathways for public use. Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, the minister responsible for lands, said she was anxious to see public beach property in all of the districts to ensure all residents are able to enjoy the beach.
According to guidelines published by the Department of Tourism for condo and hotel owners, the public has a right to use any part of any beach in the Cayman Islands for recreation, even above the mean high-water mark.
“Such a public right is one of a group of rights which members of the public enjoy, even over private land, in the Cayman Islands. It is a right which the law presumes to have existed for many years and which members of the public have acquired under the Prescription Law,” the DoT states in an appendix to its accommodation inspection guide.
The public has no right to use owners’ beach furniture but they cannot be prevented from using the beach or passing to and fro along the beach, even where the beach they use is on private land.
The emergence of another sign on Seven Mile Beach in West Bay caused a recent stir on Facebook as local residents pointed out that the beaches are not private.
In February this year, government published a report about beach accesses all around the islands and discovered a catalog of problems, such as a lack of signs to indicate the public rights of way, and gated and blocked pathways.
Category: Local News
Sorry to burst your bubble, but there is no actual law that says what the department of tourism claims. That is why no one is willing to sue.
I went to Kaibo by boat on Sunday and was shocked to see that a piece of land adjacent to the bar and condos, that I remember as being for public access, being landscaped. I heard from friends that it appears the intention is to use this once tree filled land as a parking lot and wedding venue. Is this true, how can this small green haven and beach where we used to have family picnics be spoilt for business purposes, is it Kaibo developing or another business?
This happening too much on Cayman. Greedy business and developers taking extra land and beach for their own profit and to hell with what the public are entitled.
Where are the MLA’s, Lands Commission, Planning etc..?
You said it best!
The law states the public has the right of access. What is confusing about that? Enforce the law and write it into planning conditions that an access MUST be made when a beachfront property is purchased (regardless of how many millions of dollars it was bought for).
Why do you need 10 million dollars to buy land that is already designated to the public ?
These public Access roads are already on paper.
Just clear it out.
And one might wonder why these politicians wait 15 years to do something for the public.
Signs but no Laws to back those signs up . That was totally useless for erecting those signs. To me that’s like ok , we have put up signs and everything is good so you can go to the beach and shut your mouth, untill the landowners starts kicking you off , then the public is right back to square one .
I think it’s a good time to tell every politician that these public beach access must be Legally registered now , or we/registered voters are going to hold them over your heads next election .