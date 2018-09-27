Neighbour furious over vegetation destruction
(CNS): A long time resident on Seven Mile Beach area said he is absolutely furious with his neighbours after coming home from an overseas trip to find the vegetation around his home destroyed, especially a mature sea grape tree. Former auditor Chris Johnson said it was a “sign of the times when neighbours in Cayman destroy common boundary hedges”. Explaining that he returned home last week to find 40 feet of the hedge ripped out and the tree completely hacked down without any notice from the neighbouring strata.
“They just did it,” he said. “The fact that much of the hedge and trees were planted many years ago simply escaped them, as it did their landscape company, is unbelievable. Trespass and willful destruction of property was not a priority for them.”
Wondering where things have gone wrong, Johnson said that he was always friendly with his neighbours but now there is a growing selfishness among beachfront owners reflected in this type of behavior. “A regular beach walker with her dogs from West Bay approached me and said she was horrified to see what was left of the tree,” Johnson added.
Johnson said that he wants to see condominiums owners respecting the rights of others. “Hope does spring eternal,” he added.
Category: Local News
Outside of the clear violation of neighborly consideration and cooperation, the roots of mature flora are vital to the retaining of sand on the beaches in normal times, much less how important vegetation is for storm surge or hurricanes. This should be actionable and they should be forced to plant large replacement to try to make whole what they clearly and improperly decided was theirs to destroy.
Those neighbors are truly disgusting!!Just because you have a lot of money doesn’t give you any right to destroy someone’s property or act as if you own the beach.
Did they get permission to cut down the tree and pull up the hedges??
Maybe the Planning Department has answers OH sorry a big MAYBE from the Planning Department.
If I where you Chris I would take it further then just the media.
That’s what happens when foreigner come to our island and do what they want.
Back you up all the way Chris
Friendly, considerate neighbours are a rarity, not just here, but this is no excuse for having a face to face with you before ripping down the boundary hedge and chopping up established trees. Ahh Chris, I bet if you had done this without notifying them the strata would be taking you to court for damages though.
They’re most likely going to hire a landscaper to come in and replant it with infested flora from the USA. Increasingly, many developers, landowners including stratas are choosing scorched earth policy over existing greenery.
Look on the bright side, you could have a 10 storey concrete condo block going up next door. I do hope, this will put others on notice that them might be named and shamed for this type of ignorant behaviour.
I wish I had neighbors that would trim their god damn hedge!! Consider yourself lucky, Chris!
oh boo hoo waa waa you be fine.
Which school if any did you go to?
Maybe they should pay for the replacement or go to jail? Oh wait, that might deter other people…
Should have had a ‘house sitter’… ;0) (Kidding, I probably would have been at work when that happened)
Any legal recourse here????? That’s disgusting.
That Strata should pay to replace what they destroyed.
Hey police. What you doing about the destruction of property?
Sue them! Please!
Typical private sector mentality as usual the civil service will have to fix this.