Neighbour furious over vegetation destruction

(CNS): A long time resident on Seven Mile Beach area said he is absolutely furious with his neighbours after coming home from an overseas trip to find the vegetation around his home destroyed, especially a mature sea grape tree. Former auditor Chris Johnson said it was a “sign of the times when neighbours in Cayman destroy common boundary hedges”. Explaining that he returned home last week to find 40 feet of the hedge ripped out and the tree completely hacked down without any notice from the neighbouring strata.

“They just did it,” he said. “The fact that much of the hedge and trees were planted many years ago simply escaped them, as it did their landscape company, is unbelievable. Trespass and willful destruction of property was not a priority for them.”

Wondering where things have gone wrong, Johnson said that he was always friendly with his neighbours but now there is a growing selfishness among beachfront owners reflected in this type of behavior. “A regular beach walker with her dogs from West Bay approached me and said she was horrified to see what was left of the tree,” Johnson added.

Johnson said that he wants to see condominiums owners respecting the rights of others. “Hope does spring eternal,” he added.

