Premier and minister at luxury boat show

(CNS): Financial Services Minister Tara Rivers, who is responsible for the Maritime Authority of the Cayman Islands, and Premier Alden McLaughlin will both be in the playground of the wealthy this week as they attend the Monaco Yacht Show, which opens tomorrow. The delegation to the event includes officials from the Shipping Registry, who will be mixing and mingling with stakeholders in the yachting industry. “The Monaco Yacht Show is the main annual event for the super yacht industry and provides the ultimate showcase for industry influencers,” said McLaughlin, who headed to the event following a trip to Barbados.

“It is a key event for Cayman representatives to network with the most influential stakeholders in the industry,” he added about the latest government trip.

Of the current super yachts under construction worldwide, boats of 98 feet or more, about 45%, are being built under the supervision of the Cayman Registry, officials from the premier’s office stated in a release about Cayman’s attendance.

As a dominating flag state of the ultra-large segment of the yachting industry, the Cayman Islands has more than 80% of the market share and ranks number two in the world, second only to France. The Maritime Authority has been attending the yacht show since 1996, and CEO Joel Walton said Cayman has, over the years, established itself as the flag of choice for the super-yacht industry.

Rivers added that the local registry has the most experienced staff of the flag states in the yachting

industry and the financial and legal sectors provide excellent customer service for clients.

“That’s what sets the Cayman Islands apart from the competition,” she stated. “We accept a wide choice of ownership structures and our clients appreciate that we have a solid political, legal, fiscal and social environment.”

The annual trade show, held in Port Hercules, is Europe’s largest in-water display of yachts. The event was launched in 1991 as a broker-oriented event focused on super-yachts over 66 feet in length. Throughout the four-day event there are more than 150 private events, including press features, conferences, receptions and product presentations.

One of the Cayman Islands events at the Monaco Yacht Show will be the recognition of the 60th anniversary of Cayman’s Coat of Arms, which is proudly displayed on both the blue (land) and red (sea) flags.

“We are a leading flag state in the super-yacht industry and it is important for us to be part of

this important event and be available to meet with owners and their representatives to ensure they have the most up-to-date information on what the Cayman Islands can offer and provide the best possible advice for their existing and future super yachts,” McLaughlin said. “In addition, I will be able to tell them how well the Cayman Islands is doing economically and politically and that we continue to be a good and stable jurisdiction in which to do business.”

This year there will be 580 exhibitors at the show and an anticipated 34,000 participants. There will be 125 yachts on display at a value of more than $2.5 billion euros. Represented will be 67 shipyards, 22 brokerage agencies and 26 refit yards, as well as 45 new builds.

Head of the premier’s office, Roy Tatum, and Cabinet Secretary Samuel Rose will also be at the event.

Category: Business, Shipping