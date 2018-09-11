Ministry denies collusion in waste project bid

(CNS): Following allegations by the opposition and persistent questions surrounding the integrity of the tender process for the government’s long-planned new Integrated Solid Waste Management System (ISWMS), the Ministry of Health has denied that there was anything wrong with the bidding and has refuted allegations of collusion among bidders. However, in response to inquiries by CNS, officials confirmed that one company involved in the pre-qualification process that was not cleared to bid because it did not meet the criteria is now involved in the DECCO-led consortium which was selected as the preferred partner.

At the end of last month, Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller issued a statement accusing government of ignoring its own legislation when it comes to good governance, and in one example cited the possible collusion of bidders on the waste-management process.

But last week the ministry issued a denial, stating that it had followed a competitive dialogue procurement process for the ISWMS project.

“This began with a pre-qualification process to ensure that the seven firms which responded to the request for tenders met the necessary technical and financial requirements to go on to the next stage of the procurement process. The ministry then sat down separately with all three firms that qualified, to discuss potential solutions to the challenges that solid waste management faces in the Cayman Islands. The qualified firms were then required to submit outline solutions that were evaluated by the ISWMS project team, followed by final tender submissions by April 2017,” ministry officials said.

They said that one of those three firms did not submit a final tender, but denied any collusion. “Clauses against collusion in the procurement process meant that qualified firms were not allowed to combine submissions into one,” the officials stated.

But following requests for clarification by CNS, the ministry admitted that one of the original seven is now involved in the winning bid led by the Dart-owned firm, DECCO.

“One of the consortium partners put in a separate Pre-Qualification Questionaire (PQQ) submission at the PQQ and did not get short-listed because they did not meet the financial requirements of the PQQ requirements. The PQQ stage was where 7 PQQ company submissions were shortlisted down to 3 firms,” officials told us.

Government remains in negotiations with the preferred bidder, DECCO, to finalise a contract but those talks have now lasted more than a year. During the meeting of the Legislative Assembly last week on Cayman Brac Health minister Dwayne Seymour, who is responsible for waste management, said the talks were expect to go on until next March.

Meanwhile, speculation is mounting that Roydell Carter, the director of the Department of Environmental Health, which is still responsible for the landfill and garbage collection, could soon be receiving a pay-off.

The dump boss has been on some form of mysterious paid leave for almost a year but he appears set to be the next top civil servant to receive an undisclosed payment of public money to settle whatever dispute had arisen at the dump that has never been outlined by the government.

