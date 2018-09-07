(CNS): The proposed port development will cost around $200 million, Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell told the Legislative Assembly on Thursday. Speaking during the debate on the opposition leader’s private member’s motion to put the proposed project to a national ballot, Kirkconnell did not mention the request for a referendum — the key part of the motion — but said government was not accepting it. He refuted accusations that the process regarding the cruise port development had not been transparent, but in a relatively long address revealed almost nothing new and failed to address some of the main concerns that have been dominating the recent debate.

Although he has been reluctant in the past to quote a price for the project, he told the LA that he estimated the cruise pier development will cost around $150 million, while the cargo enhancement will add another $40 million or more. While much bigger figures have been thrown around in the public domain, he said that he had “no reason to doubt the valuations”, which he said were done by experts.

Kirkconnell did not indicate what additional costs may be involved in order to adapt the George Town infrastructure to meet the needs of the new facilities.

During his response to the motion calling for a referendum, he challenged allegations that he has any kind of conflict regarding the development. Kirkconnell said that he does not own or have any interest in any George Town businesses.

The tourism minister related the history of the process he claimed his ministry had followed regarding the project since he took over the tourism portfolio in 2013. He repeatedly pointed to the findings in the environmental impact assessment that there was no significant risk to Seven Mile Beach, but suggested the rest of the environmental challenges were part of the balance the government had to strike between protecting natural resources and growing the economy.

He said he was aware that the local tourism sector was directly supported by the natural beauty of the Cayman Islands’ environment but said the “balance is our burden”. And he stuck to the line, despite questions about the veracity of the claim, that the economic benefits will outweigh the loss of marine habitat.

Kirkconnell claimed that thousands of Caymanian families depended directly on cruise tourism and said taxi drivers frequently tell him that they don’t care what those who are objecting to the project think because they “need the piers to put their kids through school”.

A repeated theme was that the government had contracted or employed the absolute best experts in the world to do the reports, business cases and assessments relating to the project, although that was challenged by opposition members during the debate. The minister insisted that all along decisions were made based on the very best economic and scientific advice.

He failed to address questions about why a new EIA has not been completed since the design change. He also suggested that the Department of Environment had been removed from the steering committee because the process was now dealing with different issues, but if advice about the environment was needed, they could still call on the department.

The minister made some confusing comments about Grand Cayman’s capacity for visitors when he spoke about the arrival of 20,000 people in one day. He suggested that they would be transported by different means of transport, but with the piers they would be here for double the time, so they would have more time to spread out to the eastern attractions.

He also spoke about the Cayman Turtle Centre not being at capacity, despite claims to the contrary in the National Tourism Plan by the Department of Tourism. One of the main issues that emerged from the plan was the management of guests, especially on mid-week busy cruise days, but the minster seemed unable to reconcile that challenge with his commitment to the berthing project.

Kirkconnell repeatedly claimed that the mega cruise ships that will be plying the Caribbean routs in the future cannot be serviced by the tender boats. The issue, however, seems to be a matter of election by the cruise lines not to tender, rather than because the ships cannot be tendered.

The minister said that if the government does not pursue this project then the sector will shrink significantly and he asked how he would explain to 300 taxi drivers that only half of them are going to keep their jobs.

He said that the only reason why cruise numbers were as high as they are at the moment was because of the impact of the 2017 hurricane season on competitor destinations. Kirkconnell said that he was sure of the potential decline because the cruise lines had told the government that would be the case.

The minister also made the claim that he had been transparent about the process and had “communicated with the public at every major milestone”. He said he had responded to questions and articles, held numerous public meetings, had given updates in budget speeches, and gone on talk radio shows.

However, CNS can confirm that our requests for specifics regarding the port project have consistently been ignored.

The minister stated that the design-build-finance model that government was pursuing would not cost the public purse anything. He said that it was a typical type of financing model for a public-private partnership used to fund large-scale infrastructure projects but it also ensured that the people of Cayman would still manage the facility, to protect jobs, and would eventually be the owners.

He revealed that the final bids for the tender were due by November and at that point he would be much better informed about the financial model as well as the final design. He admitted that he really could not say what that ultimate design will be but said professionals had been hired to deal with it.

As he stated that the government was not accepting the referendum motion, he said, “We cannot be scared of doing things,” adding that members had been elected to put infrastructure in place and give people an opportunity.

Category: Local News