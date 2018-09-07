Minister prices port around $200M
(CNS): The proposed port development will cost around $200 million, Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell told the Legislative Assembly on Thursday. Speaking during the debate on the opposition leader’s private member’s motion to put the proposed project to a national ballot, Kirkconnell did not mention the request for a referendum — the key part of the motion — but said government was not accepting it. He refuted accusations that the process regarding the cruise port development had not been transparent, but in a relatively long address revealed almost nothing new and failed to address some of the main concerns that have been dominating the recent debate.
Although he has been reluctant in the past to quote a price for the project, he told the LA that he estimated the cruise pier development will cost around $150 million, while the cargo enhancement will add another $40 million or more. While much bigger figures have been thrown around in the public domain, he said that he had “no reason to doubt the valuations”, which he said were done by experts.
Kirkconnell did not indicate what additional costs may be involved in order to adapt the George Town infrastructure to meet the needs of the new facilities.
During his response to the motion calling for a referendum, he challenged allegations that he has any kind of conflict regarding the development. Kirkconnell said that he does not own or have any interest in any George Town businesses.
The tourism minister related the history of the process he claimed his ministry had followed regarding the project since he took over the tourism portfolio in 2013. He repeatedly pointed to the findings in the environmental impact assessment that there was no significant risk to Seven Mile Beach, but suggested the rest of the environmental challenges were part of the balance the government had to strike between protecting natural resources and growing the economy.
He said he was aware that the local tourism sector was directly supported by the natural beauty of the Cayman Islands’ environment but said the “balance is our burden”. And he stuck to the line, despite questions about the veracity of the claim, that the economic benefits will outweigh the loss of marine habitat.
Kirkconnell claimed that thousands of Caymanian families depended directly on cruise tourism and said taxi drivers frequently tell him that they don’t care what those who are objecting to the project think because they “need the piers to put their kids through school”.
A repeated theme was that the government had contracted or employed the absolute best experts in the world to do the reports, business cases and assessments relating to the project, although that was challenged by opposition members during the debate. The minister insisted that all along decisions were made based on the very best economic and scientific advice.
He failed to address questions about why a new EIA has not been completed since the design change. He also suggested that the Department of Environment had been removed from the steering committee because the process was now dealing with different issues, but if advice about the environment was needed, they could still call on the department.
The minister made some confusing comments about Grand Cayman’s capacity for visitors when he spoke about the arrival of 20,000 people in one day. He suggested that they would be transported by different means of transport, but with the piers they would be here for double the time, so they would have more time to spread out to the eastern attractions.
He also spoke about the Cayman Turtle Centre not being at capacity, despite claims to the contrary in the National Tourism Plan by the Department of Tourism. One of the main issues that emerged from the plan was the management of guests, especially on mid-week busy cruise days, but the minster seemed unable to reconcile that challenge with his commitment to the berthing project.
Kirkconnell repeatedly claimed that the mega cruise ships that will be plying the Caribbean routs in the future cannot be serviced by the tender boats. The issue, however, seems to be a matter of election by the cruise lines not to tender, rather than because the ships cannot be tendered.
The minister said that if the government does not pursue this project then the sector will shrink significantly and he asked how he would explain to 300 taxi drivers that only half of them are going to keep their jobs.
He said that the only reason why cruise numbers were as high as they are at the moment was because of the impact of the 2017 hurricane season on competitor destinations. Kirkconnell said that he was sure of the potential decline because the cruise lines had told the government that would be the case.
The minister also made the claim that he had been transparent about the process and had “communicated with the public at every major milestone”. He said he had responded to questions and articles, held numerous public meetings, had given updates in budget speeches, and gone on talk radio shows.
However, CNS can confirm that our requests for specifics regarding the port project have consistently been ignored.
The minister stated that the design-build-finance model that government was pursuing would not cost the public purse anything. He said that it was a typical type of financing model for a public-private partnership used to fund large-scale infrastructure projects but it also ensured that the people of Cayman would still manage the facility, to protect jobs, and would eventually be the owners.
He revealed that the final bids for the tender were due by November and at that point he would be much better informed about the financial model as well as the final design. He admitted that he really could not say what that ultimate design will be but said professionals had been hired to deal with it.
As he stated that the government was not accepting the referendum motion, he said, “We cannot be scared of doing things,” adding that members had been elected to put infrastructure in place and give people an opportunity.
Watching the debate last night cruises is the only way forward for our country
I will follow Austin wherever he goes and he is for the dock. Build it and they will come
Wish we could have been in the LA to cheer for Mr. Kirkconnell when he said we cannot be scared of doing things. He’s got that right. We gotta move forward and stop this talking talking talking
I listened to the debate, apparently one of only ten until midnight and even though I was not sure, hearing Austin’s speech I would never vote against the dock in my lifetime
The unity government destroyed the opposition in all facets of the debate last night. Going forward with the dock is a no brainier.
10 years later….no reliable costing…no eis…..still at stage 1……thanks for nothing ppm
hey moses…one question…how much is the airport costing?????
It is ok Mr. K as you and the rest of the Unity team are doing the right thing. Get our new port done, Decco & CHEC will work it thru with the team and we will have a tremendous port project. Bless you Unity Team!
wow….thank you moses… i will be signing the petition this weekend for sure.
Austin very nice for you to after years of talking about government transparency and accountability
I’m glad you voted your conscience on this issue
The worst part is that betraying every person who voted for him in Prospect won’t get him voted out in the long run, for every disenfranchised Prospect voter there are two mindless PPM drones that will vote for him in 2021 for propping up this sham of a government
I’m betting from now part of the arrangement was that come 2021 you won’t see a PPM candidate contesting his seat
aka “play good for this term and we will make sure you can be a career politician like us” – Alden and Mckeeva
Sounds great let’s get this economic ball rolling, keep thousands in work and make some money for the country, god knows we don’t need a bigger needs assessment unit and this will be cheaper than feeding and providing housing for hundreds more, 300 taxi drivers I tough it was more , plus all the local boat operators coconut vendors, all of these people out of jobs will only lead to more idle hands to commit crime, it’s a big part of our economy so we have to make the sacrifice
They still haven’t finished the school… now they want to build a dock??
What if they piss off the contractors again and only half the dock gets built?
CNS , do you know anything about the Referendum been voted down in the LA ? That’s what the Compass has published today 07/09/2018 .
CNS: As noted here, the government rejected the motion for a referendum. We’ll link the full debate as soon as it’s online.
Bargain
I think that the Minister is full of manure as a picked turkey . Where do he get 300 taxi driver from . And he has to get the pier done for taxi drivers so they can send their children to school , BS and more BS .
Let me tell you something about Caymanians taxis and charter boats getting business from the cruise ships , we all had to be fighting for years for the business , because government continued to let the big operation / companies to get everything from the cruise ships . What has changed the Government’s mind today , why they are so interested in helping the 300 taxi drivers ?
Then to finish , when IF this cruise ship pier be built , do we see what has happened at the Airport with the concessions there , NO little small Caymanian business is in there . So I think what will happen at the pier , is that concessions there are going to go to the highest bidders /money man , then that company brings in more bigger buses , and there goes the taxis business that Mr Kirkconnell talked about , and their children still won’t get the education . That’s how most politicians like it , keeping the People dumb and uneducated when they are able to control it .
When the piers are finally built ,( US$ 200,000,000.price) . They have money coming from passenger cost that will be able to pay for JGHS. ( US$137,000,000.price).
This feels rather slimey.
The way Moses references and claims to stand for our “300 taxi drivers” as basis for his support for the dock – yet doesn’t even mention the wealthy waterfront elite families poised to gain the most from the new dock.
Please don’t speak to me like I’m stupid, Mr Kirk.
This port debate is bringing the worst out of everyone.
Jsut one more reason why we need a referendum.
If landing fees pay for it, isn’t that money out of the public purse? If we give up the landing fees, who gets them? The ships or the dock operator. If its the dock operator who controls what they charge? at least we learned bids were due in two months.
Read the PY and BIller Paw report and build the dock.
We need Choudary back, or similar, and some high level arrests made. Every voter should be signing the petition for a public disclosure period, enactment of Standards in Public Life Law, and a public Referendum. This is clearly a criminal feather-nesting exercise without any justification – it will bankrupt us in several different ways!
If you believe the 200 million price tag then I’d like to sell you a bridge to Cayman Brac.
Half the taxi drivers are Jamaican so let them go back to Kingston, Ocho Rios and Montego Bay.
Plain and simple: we need a referendum that asks us whether we are for or against the berthing facilities, and also whether the Deputy Premier should be sacked.
Three hundred taxi drivers where on earth did he get that number from. And if so the cartel/monopoly needs serious investigation with the rip of tourist and attempts to rip off resident prices. They must be metered.
How many million did the 200 yard boardwalk to nowhere cost at the bottom of south Sound if you work out the comparison material size labour a bung here and there and the piers look like costing nearer $500 million give or take a few million.
And Moses (Kirk Freeport) Kirkconnell quite conveniently forgot about the non exist infrastructure in GT
Which will cost millions to upgrade, the only attraction in Grand Cayman stingray city which will be destroyed and the stay over big spending tourists ditching this island for other destinations when SMB is just rows and rows of broken bed chairs and being hassled by unlicensed vendors.
If I am not here in 10 years it is in my diary to come back for a week and see how the greedy what’s in it for me MLA’s have destroyed the island.
So if you add to that the customary over-runs what are we really talking about?
$300-$350 million?
And the most worrying thing is the absolute lack of any cruise line involvement. This statement, ‘The minister stated that the design-build-finance model that government was pursuing would not cost the public purse anything. He said that it was a typical type of financing model for a public-private partnership used to fund large-scale infrastructure projects but it also ensured that the people of Cayman would still manage the facility, to protect jobs, and would eventually be the owners,’ is just completely meaningless BS and I suspect the Minister knows it. We’re going to be paying for this ourselves.
The ink is already dry on the China Harbour finance build maintain dock project. Moses McKeeva and Alden know it. Congrats on selling out the country. Time to vote them all out