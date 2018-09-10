Minister hints at free healthcare for kids

(CNS): Children in the Cayman Islands could be given free health insurance in the future, as Health Minister Dwayne Seymour has said he is looking into how all local kids can get access to the care they need. In a speech in the Legislative Assembly last week about the work his ministry has been doing over the last few months, including issues relating to health cover for children and the elderly, Seymour gave no details of how he envisioned providing free healthcare for kids and made no mention of any plans for a national system, but he said it was a burden for many parents to provide the mandatory cover.

Seymour said that he had given instructions to his ministry to work on the possibility of offering free healthcare to all children in the Cayman Islands.

“Families are burdened with the additional cost,” he said, noting that it was a mandatory requirement. “We as a government have been sent here to look at ways and means that we can come up with to ease the burden on the people of this country and we have a responsibility to do so,” the minister said, but gave no other details.

Seymour raised the issue about healthcare for kids in his first speech to the LA as health minister during last November’s budget debate, when he said he did not understand why children do not have free healthcare and described it as a “vexing issue”.

During his address at the special LA session in Cayman Brac on Friday, he said that progress had been made on a specialist health plan targeting the 4,000 people aged 65 and over and their specific needs.

He said that the government received almost 900 responses to the survey circulated during the public consultation on creating a basic health plan geared towards the needs of seniors, and the information would help inform the proposal. Seymour said the ministry had been in talks with an actuarial firm to help come up with the specialized plan, and the consultants would be returning later this year.

At that point, he said, he expects that an interim report will be ready for review about the appropriate benefits that could be offered for seniors and for the experts to help shape the potential premium rate for those aged 65 and over.

The proposal to carve out a specialist policy for elderly people has its critics, and Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller, in particular, has been pushing for government to examine the possibility of a national or single payer system using the government’s own national insurance provider, CINICO.

Miller has criticized the idea of carving out a pensioners basic health plan, pointing out that the premiums would be sky high and that pulling out any specific group from the wider pool is not going to help tackle the massive problem of healthcare costs and the limited benefits offered in all basic plans. He has said it was “absolutely ridiculous” and “flies in the face of the whole purpose of health insurance”.

