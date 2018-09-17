Mega ships are red herring in cruise project

(CNS): A list of cruise ships that will be delivered to the cruise lines over the next ten years, compiled by industry experts Seatrade Cruise, reveals that only 15 of more than 100 ships in the pipeline will carry more than 5,000 passengers. The document indicates that many of the leading cruise lines, such as Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Disney, have ships ordered that are no bigger than the ones currently plying the Caribbean region. The Cayman Islands Government has largely justified its proposed controversial and costly cruise berthing project based on claims the cruise lines are all moving to mega-sized ships — a position completely undermined by the order book.

Government doubled down during the recent Legislative Assembly meeting on Cayman Brac, when Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell insisted that the Cayman Islands must have cruise berthing because of the future dominance of the next generation of Oasis and Genesis classes of ships.

However, the information from Seatrade Cruise seems to negate this argument, as it is now evident that the major cruise lines will still be sailing new ships in this region well below that capacity for many years to come.

Another claim by Kirkconnell, that the largest cruise ships will not use tenders, was called into question when MSC Cruises confirmed that its new mega-ship MSC Meraviglia, which can carry 5,714 passengers, has included Grand Cayman in its itinerary next year and will use tenders.

Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller is planning a series of public meetings in the coming weeks to ensure that everyone has access to as much information as possible, especially the facts that counter the government’s claims. He said this latest information kills its main argument.

“Why is the government telling the people that only Oasis class ships are being built, so we must build a pier to stay in the business?” he asked. “This kind of misinformation to fool the people and justify their white elephants is regrettable and unfortunate.”

Miller said there was no evidence that if Cayman does not build a pier, the cruise business will be cut in half.

“Cayman needs to address passenger satisfaction and comfort, not cater to the cruise lines to invest millions so they can dictate what happens to the cruise industry in Cayman and continue to extract maximum profits from the local industry,” he said. “Cayman has what other ports on the western itinerary do not have, and we can develop our product as a niche market to get maximum profits for Caymanians working in the cruise industry rather than the cruise lines.”

Miller said the document demonstrates that the claims government is making, that the future is about giant cruise ships, is simply not true.

The issue has dominated the political agenda this month. During the debate in the LA, Austin Harris, one of the MLAs who joined the Government of National Unity after the 2017 elections, revealed his new-found support for the project, despite his vociferous opposition when he asked for his constituents’ votes.

The debate also turned up new details about the extent of the environmental damage to the marine life in the George Town Harbour, even with the re-design, which government claims is more environmentally friendly. That information was unveiled by Kirkconnell in a short document tabled in the parliament and came just a week after CNS revealed that DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie had been booted off the cruise port steering committee.

Over the weekend, volunteers for the Cruise Port Referendum campaign, seeking to trigger a people-initiated referendum on the subject, were out and about once again collecting signatures. According to the organisers, the numbers of registered voters now signed up is fast approaching the halfway mark for the signatures needed to force government’s hand. There are currently 21,124 registered voters and 25% of them (5,281) must sign to trigger a national ballot.

Referendum campaign volunteers have joined with SaveCayman this week to organise a fundraising screening of the documentary film, “Rebirth”. See details below.

