Mega ships are red herring in cruise project
(CNS): A list of cruise ships that will be delivered to the cruise lines over the next ten years, compiled by industry experts Seatrade Cruise, reveals that only 15 of more than 100 ships in the pipeline will carry more than 5,000 passengers. The document indicates that many of the leading cruise lines, such as Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Disney, have ships ordered that are no bigger than the ones currently plying the Caribbean region. The Cayman Islands Government has largely justified its proposed controversial and costly cruise berthing project based on claims the cruise lines are all moving to mega-sized ships — a position completely undermined by the order book.
Government doubled down during the recent Legislative Assembly meeting on Cayman Brac, when Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell insisted that the Cayman Islands must have cruise berthing because of the future dominance of the next generation of Oasis and Genesis classes of ships.
However, the information from Seatrade Cruise seems to negate this argument, as it is now evident that the major cruise lines will still be sailing new ships in this region well below that capacity for many years to come.
Another claim by Kirkconnell, that the largest cruise ships will not use tenders, was called into question when MSC Cruises confirmed that its new mega-ship MSC Meraviglia, which can carry 5,714 passengers, has included Grand Cayman in its itinerary next year and will use tenders.
Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller is planning a series of public meetings in the coming weeks to ensure that everyone has access to as much information as possible, especially the facts that counter the government’s claims. He said this latest information kills its main argument.
“Why is the government telling the people that only Oasis class ships are being built, so we must build a pier to stay in the business?” he asked. “This kind of misinformation to fool the people and justify their white elephants is regrettable and unfortunate.”
Miller said there was no evidence that if Cayman does not build a pier, the cruise business will be cut in half.
“Cayman needs to address passenger satisfaction and comfort, not cater to the cruise lines to invest millions so they can dictate what happens to the cruise industry in Cayman and continue to extract maximum profits from the local industry,” he said. “Cayman has what other ports on the western itinerary do not have, and we can develop our product as a niche market to get maximum profits for Caymanians working in the cruise industry rather than the cruise lines.”
Miller said the document demonstrates that the claims government is making, that the future is about giant cruise ships, is simply not true.
The issue has dominated the political agenda this month. During the debate in the LA, Austin Harris, one of the MLAs who joined the Government of National Unity after the 2017 elections, revealed his new-found support for the project, despite his vociferous opposition when he asked for his constituents’ votes.
The debate also turned up new details about the extent of the environmental damage to the marine life in the George Town Harbour, even with the re-design, which government claims is more environmentally friendly. That information was unveiled by Kirkconnell in a short document tabled in the parliament and came just a week after CNS revealed that DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie had been booted off the cruise port steering committee.
Over the weekend, volunteers for the Cruise Port Referendum campaign, seeking to trigger a people-initiated referendum on the subject, were out and about once again collecting signatures. According to the organisers, the numbers of registered voters now signed up is fast approaching the halfway mark for the signatures needed to force government’s hand. There are currently 21,124 registered voters and 25% of them (5,281) must sign to trigger a national ballot.
Referendum campaign volunteers have joined with SaveCayman this week to organise a fundraising screening of the documentary film, “Rebirth”. See details below.
See the Seatrade order book and other documents on the cruise port in the CNS Library
Has anyone actually answered the big question yet? What exactly are we going to do with all these extra visitors?
Reasons for a referendum:
Nobody seems to have a clear understanding of the risks and benefits associated with the pier; referendum will provide both sides the opportunity to have their say.
Once the pier is built there will be no way back. The costs will be on the heads of future generations for years to come. We owe it to them to have considered all aspects of the pier before marching ahead.
Environmental impact; does anyone Know for sure what that will be? Lets see what both sides have to say before we make such a big move.
Costs : What are the costs going to be and who will be paying for them? Is there any way of taxing those who will benefit from the construction until it is paid for? How many years before it has paid for itself.
Who will be building the pier? Has China Harbor already been awarded the contract? Do we really want a company that has been blacklisted by the World Bank for the underhand way it obtains contracts by bribery.
Will we have to build a similar pier on the Brac; you know we can’t leave them out.?
If most Caymanians do want the pier and there are clear benefits to the Islands for building it then there should be nothing to fear from a referendum. The only reason I see for not holding one is if you think it is going to show that people are really not in favor.
The other thing to factor in is the fact that the ‘mega’ ships are being built as self-contained floating resorts, which make most of their money while on the move. There are already Caribbean cruise itineraries where 70%-80% of the trip is spent at sea and I suspect that’s the way things are moving in general at the top end of the industry. The harsh reality is that unless the stopover is at a cruise-line owned resort the owners will make more money, and the ship will operate most economically, at sea. I’m not particularly convinced one way or the other on this but trying to sell the project on the basis that it will automatically attract the mega liners is stretching reality a bit too far for my comfort.
Surely a referendum is the safest and fairest way to resolve the issue – a ‘for’ campaign and an ‘against’ campaign, each present their evidence and allow the public to decide. It must be remembered that this is not a government project – it is a public one – because public money is going to be used and it will alter our island forever. Public should have the last say. No honest politician, on either side of the debate, should worry about a referendum because if they are right, and doing things for the right reasons, they should be confident they will also win.
It is strange that one group wants a referendum, which they could lose but the other seems to want to avoid it at all cost. So, one says lets have an open debate and public choice and the other says just let us decide and trust us. Politicians don’t have a good history with the last version – we should all be suspicious. Remember, the group thinking they should just decide were not voted in with a clear majority. Why should they just decide???
These type of finger piers that allow water to flow underneath them are a fairly simple construction and actually provide shelter for fish. I am an avid diver and just visited Turks and Caicos and dove their pier. It was unbelievable. Big game fish to the smallest snappers. It was a sight to behold. On non cruise ship days the dive operators are lined up to dive under it.
4:56 If you’re talking about Grand Turk I was out there when that pier was being built and it’s a relatively small project compared with what they’re proposing at GT. There was minimal disruption and we only lost two shallow dive sites so it’s not like for like.
As for diving under the pier? It’s always going to be good if the structure is on pilings (I’ve done it many times including several places that were technically off-limits) but that isn’t the proposal here – based on what’s been said so far it will be a solid concrete structure and I bet you won’t be allowed to dive anywhere near it.
This news story is very unfortunate because it doesn’t reflect the reality of how the cruise industry works in the Caribbean and what has happened in the past 8 years since the Oasis class from RCI came into service. This lack of understanding means that the conclusions that are drawn are plain wrong and it is feeding into the emotional debate which is destructive and ultimately creating a false narrative.
Since the 1980’s cruise ships have been getting bigger and when a new class is introduced they most often replace what was then the largest and this nearly always happens in the 7 day market out of South Florida. In the 1990’s for RCI we had the Sovereign class ships here every week and these were replaced by Voyager class ships. When the Voyager class were superseded in size by the Freedom class these then came to Cayman every week instead. However when the Oasis class were introduced in 2010 we didn’t receive these ships into Cayman at all because they were too big to tender. When there were two of these ships doing the east / west Caribbean routes this meant a loss of about 300,000 premium guests every year. How there are 4 Oasis class ships this will mean a loss of over 600,000 premium guests per year. This is the consequence of not having a dock.
I say premium because the higher spending guests pay more for the newer, bigger ships. Therefore the ships in secondary markets (Like the RCI Liberty which is a freedom class and comes out of Galveston) achieve lower per diems and guests with less $$.
There are more of the Oasis class coming and if history repeats itself then the next class after Oasis will be even bigger and again will not call here.
At that time the Oasis class ships will begin to leave their south Florida homeports and begin to move into ports like Galveston and Tampa which do send ships here now but which will then move into other markets. Cayman will then be overlooked by more and more ships because they are too big to call here.
So yes there are many ships being built but the story ignores reality that the year round market in the Caribbean is served by the biggest newest ships like Oasis class and not by these other vessels. The other ships will go into regional and seasonal markets like Alaska, Europe, Asia and Australia which are seeing significant growth trends.
Sounds like you know what you’re talking about, but let’s get real. Those with money, do not buy mega-ship cruises. If you want high end cruisers….small, upscale cruise lines that charge real money is the way to go.
Quality over quantity.
If you want to look at the money side of the business then these big ships have many high spending guests in high end suites. Can’t talk specifics but I know that the Oasis class ships outspent pretty much all others when visiting locations and not just because they were the biggest!
This entire “gossip” article is full of mistruths. As Mark Twain eloquently put it, it is full of “lies, damned lies and statistics”. The majority of the Royal Caribbean, Carnival and MSC Caribbean cruise ships will be Oasis Class or larger in the next 5-7 years. The highest ticket cruisers will continue to sail past Grand Cayman and we will be stuck with the low end budget cruise passengers.
What also is missing from this article is that even if the cruise ships all stayed the same size, the benefits of people disembarking more quickly are massive. We would turn into a two-tour port and the government/DOE could put a structure to Stingray City and the sand bar tours and spread them over more time, instead of them all cramming here at the same time as it is now due to the very short visit time they have due to he need of tendering.
CNS is very quick to pounce on other amenities that cater to people with disabilities, the mobi-mats, criticizing the government on why they did not spend 30 Million extra on the airport to include jetways etc. They obviously have not seen the large amount of tourists who are handicapped and watched them trying to get on and off the tenders in mild weather. It is dangerous and not CaymanKind. Just last week a lady fainted in the line to get on the tender and ended up stuck in the hospital recouperating and missing the ship. Injuries on the tenders go unreported due to the government not wanting to scare tourists from visiting, however soon enough someone will get seriously injured or killed and the pie will be in all our faces.
Passengers currently spend about 4 hours on shore in Cayman
First of all increasing time on shore does not increase the amount of money the tourists spend, it is simply a fact of life when your money is done your money is done, and you go back to the cruise ship with wifi, free food and entertainment
The maximum amount of time on shore for any jurisdiction in the Caribbean is just over 5 hours are we really meant to believe that an extra hour on shore justifies 200 million dollars and the potential ruining of the waterfront?
