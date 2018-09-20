Ministry to hold public meeting on cruise port
(CNS): Five years after the government had its last full public meeting dedicated to the cruise berthing project, Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell has said on his Facebook page that he will be hosting a meeting next Wednesday about the project. In the face of public concerns about the project, government has claimed that it has been open and transparent about the process. However, with the exception of general tourism meetings where the port has only been mentioned in passing, the details of, and justification for, the costly, controversial project have proved hard to come by.
In the last few weeks a number of documents have emerged about the re-design indicating that changes to the plans are not as environmentally friendly as government would have the public believe. Kirkconnell has also estimated that the project will cost around $200 million.
Other recent revelations include the removal of the Department of Environment director from the steering committee, the fact that no detailed seabed surveys have been conducted, and that government does not plan to undertake an environmental impact assessment on the redesign.
CNS also recently revealed that claims by the ministry that mega cruise ships are the future of cruising and the main reason why Cayman must have piers are also misleading, in light of an industry report which found that only 15 out of more than 100 cruise ships in the pipeline over the next decade fall into that category.
Voters in Prospect learned this month that their representative, Austin Harris, now wholeheartedly supports the development of the facility, despite raging against it for years while working as a radio talk show host and standing opposed to the project on the campaign trail.
At a meeting of the Legislative Assembly on Cayman Brac, the opposition leader tabled a private member’s motion calling on government to hold a national ballot on the decision to go ahead with the project.
The motion failed, but since then a petition for a people-initiated referendum has been gathering pace. Activists are becoming increasingly engaged and the voices of those opposing the project have been growing, even as those with a vested interest in the project have been pouring money into advertising campaigns.
The news of the government meeting follows announcements by the opposition that they, too, will be hosting a series of public meetings in all of the districts, where the facts and latest information will be discussed.
Concerns about this proposed project include fears over cost, the impact on the general infrastructure, the negative effects on tourism, the significant damage to coral reefs and other marine habitat, as well as culturally important wrecks in George Town Harbour. Government, however, appears more determined than ever to press on with the project.
Although few details of the bidding process have been revealed, CNS understands that at this point the government is considering three final bids to select a preferred bidder. After this, government will then begin contract negotiations with the selected bidder.
Unconfirmed reports suggest that China Harbour Engineering Company is among the final three, along with two other consortia. One, it is understood, is a partnership between the cruise lines, a major local general contractor, and a well known international marine engineering firm that has worked in Cayman in the past. The third bid is from an international group in partnership with a local marine company.
Category: Business, development, Local News, Tourism
This is what Colombians and mega corporations like Apple are doing to preserve the marine ecosystem. Conservation IS important. Not the domain of “crusaders” from DoE. Bless them.
https://www.fastcompany.com/90236715/apple-is-investing-in-a-huge-mangrove-forest-in-colombia
https://blog.conservation.org/2018/06/saving-the-mangroves-to-save-the-clams-and-a-way-of-life/?utm_campaign=eNews&utm_medium=email&utm_source=FY19_eNews_2018Sept20_C_ND&s_src=Email&s_subsrc=FY19_eNews_2018Sept20_C_ND
Come on Moses, you know that a new dock won’t make cruise ship passenger fork out money for overpriced t-shirts and Waterford Crystal made in China. The merchants downtown need to revamp their business model. It’s a model that’s been dying for years, predicated on fashion trends that predates anybody lovin’ KiKi. She wasn’t even born back when Kirk Freeport was booming. What budget cruiser wants to buy ceramic knick knacks and t-shirts made in a Bangladeshi sweat shop? But still, you want the rest of the country to suffer immeasurable damage for generations to come to appease a few? When you blast away a living organism, it won’t get remade in China. Papa Dart doesn’t possess that super power either.
The GT reef represents millions of years of growth that supports the marine ecosystem that surrounds this Island. That’s why we have a “tourism product” in the first place, Bo Bo.
When other countries are fighting to protect their marine environment, because they UNDERSTAND the benefits $$$, you and other public officials are still prostituting yourselves for a few pennies and votes to kill ours.
No one will win in the long run if that port is built. Not even the merchants with their uninspired business plans. If you can’t find a way to turn a profit on the square footage you currently have downtown, it won’t happen at any other time.
It is sad to see Moses desperately pulling out unreferenced soundbites from yesteryear and/or demonstrably false assertions, hoping to snake oil the gullible into believing there is urgency to surrender to his opaque dealings. Giora Israel, a top Lt of Carnival’s founder, is 65 years old and is at retirement age. Carnival’s port development strategy migrated to his much younger associate a couple years ago, who favors wholly-owned private islands with full-upland revenue and frontier Pacific and European port expansion. Wall street loves this kid. The soundbite on bigger and bigger ships is a pre-recession thought from an address to the FCCA long ago. The order book since, and liner commitments for the mature Western Caribbean theater, demonstrate a completely different business and market reality.
How do ships that haven’t been launched and/or were never destined for our region, become opportunities “passing us by”?
Here’s the order book…100% of the conceived boats of Moses’ description are going to Europe or China: https://www.cruiseindustrynews.com/cruise-news/cruise-ship-orderbook.html
The three 183,900 GT boats Moses asserts are “passing us by”, haven’t yet gone into service. They are targeted for the cheapest of the lower-end cruise passenger market…AIDA’s AIDAnova with only 5200 (not the 6000 he claims sails by regularly) won’t be delivered in Europe until December of this year, the Costa Smeralda with max 5000 pass, goes to Europe for Oct 2019, and the Carnival TBA, hasn’t started building at Meyer Turku, but maybe finished in late 2020 if it goes ahead…There are a handful of 200,000 GT boats on the order book out to 2027 destined for Europe or China/Pacific itineraries.
The urgency to proceed must be derived from some other undeclared motive he’d rather not talk about. Maybe it has to do with the blatantly conflicted family interests, and cronies expecting soft-dollar deals on the infrastructure spending. If not, if he’s truly Mr Transparent as he alleges, why hasn’t his gov’t set a date to open their personal books and interests and enact the Standards in Public Life Law? Don’t think the rush ahead on deal-making while deferring enactment of a law from 2014 aren’t related.
I hope that the petition organizers will set up a table outside of the meeting to collect signatures
That aught to amuse the minister
Anything to avoid a democratic referendum.
Mr. Kirkconnell, your mandate is to engage your people, otherwise you do not have a democracy. Your choice. Dictatorship or Democracy.
A tree is known by its fruit.
Nobody wAnts to hear the lies they are going to tell!! Sign the petition!!
I believe that the reason why Mr. Kirkconnell is going to hold a public meeting , is to counter of Miller holding public meetings , and to brainwash the public and tell them how transparent he has been on this pier project . You believe what he tells you , I have a better and more beautiful beach than the 7 mile beach I am selling cheap .
You know, the main thing here is that I don’t recall seeing the Unity Coalition logo on the ballots last year…the PPM and CDP both lost the majority to Independent Candidates. Moses repeatedly utters that he has a mandate from the people, as if repeating this insult over and over will somehow make other people believe it. The Unity Govt does not have a mandate from the people, and we did not put them in the drivers seat. The terms of the Unity alliance are so sleezy and secret that we can only guess what they were from what has transpired since. The two parties have demonstrated a common selfish aspiration and an unwilliness to open their finances or declare their conflicts.
Moses you have a mandate from caymanian voters so just build the dock.
Don’t tell lies, 6:00 pm!
What mandate does the PPM have?
They lost 3 sitting ministers and were unable to form a majority government without the help of the CDP and Independents
You might want to look up what the term mandate means before you use it
After the meeting everyone should sign to not delay building the port.
The people of the Cayman Islands do not want the damn dock! The persons who will get rich from the project are the ones pushing it.
Why should we sign if we don’t want or need this white elephant?
Get everyone in the audience to sign the petition.
Sign the petition yes but for the referendum , that’s what I’ll sign , heat in the kitchen now so he will try to lead the blind his way ,,,not today bobo .
Right On, 6:15! Lay it out. I’ll sign it. We don’t want the dock!