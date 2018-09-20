Ministry to hold public meeting on cruise port

(CNS): Five years after the government had its last full public meeting dedicated to the cruise berthing project, Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell has said on his Facebook page that he will be hosting a meeting next Wednesday about the project. In the face of public concerns about the project, government has claimed that it has been open and transparent about the process. However, with the exception of general tourism meetings where the port has only been mentioned in passing, the details of, and justification for, the costly, controversial project have proved hard to come by.

In the last few weeks a number of documents have emerged about the re-design indicating that changes to the plans are not as environmentally friendly as government would have the public believe. Kirkconnell has also estimated that the project will cost around $200 million.

Other recent revelations include the removal of the Department of Environment director from the steering committee, the fact that no detailed seabed surveys have been conducted, and that government does not plan to undertake an environmental impact assessment on the redesign.

CNS also recently revealed that claims by the ministry that mega cruise ships are the future of cruising and the main reason why Cayman must have piers are also misleading, in light of an industry report which found that only 15 out of more than 100 cruise ships in the pipeline over the next decade fall into that category.

Voters in Prospect learned this month that their representative, Austin Harris, now wholeheartedly supports the development of the facility, despite raging against it for years while working as a radio talk show host and standing opposed to the project on the campaign trail.

At a meeting of the Legislative Assembly on Cayman Brac, the opposition leader tabled a private member’s motion calling on government to hold a national ballot on the decision to go ahead with the project.

The motion failed, but since then a petition for a people-initiated referendum has been gathering pace. Activists are becoming increasingly engaged and the voices of those opposing the project have been growing, even as those with a vested interest in the project have been pouring money into advertising campaigns.

The news of the government meeting follows announcements by the opposition that they, too, will be hosting a series of public meetings in all of the districts, where the facts and latest information will be discussed.

Concerns about this proposed project include fears over cost, the impact on the general infrastructure, the negative effects on tourism, the significant damage to coral reefs and other marine habitat, as well as culturally important wrecks in George Town Harbour. Government, however, appears more determined than ever to press on with the project.

Although few details of the bidding process have been revealed, CNS understands that at this point the government is considering three final bids to select a preferred bidder. After this, government will then begin contract negotiations with the selected bidder.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that China Harbour Engineering Company is among the final three, along with two other consortia. One, it is understood, is a partnership between the cruise lines, a major local general contractor, and a well known international marine engineering firm that has worked in Cayman in the past. The third bid is from an international group in partnership with a local marine company.

