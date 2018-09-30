North Side man denies murder charge

(CNS): Despite questions still surrounding the mental health of Waylon Timothy Rivers (19), his defence attorney agreed that he was able to answer the murder charge he faces in connection with the death of his father in Hutland this summer. Rivers, who appears to be under heavy medication to assist with his illness, pleaded not guilty and is likely to face trial early next year, though no date has yet been set. The teenager is accused of killing Timothy Rivers with a machete in an attack not far from the family’s North Side home in June.

Following the recording of his not guilty pleas, the court heard that Rivers will be undergoing further psychiatric assessments before he faces trial. He was remanded in custody until his next appearance in Grand Court in October.

