Local man caught at airport with 9lbs of ganja

(CNS): A 34-year-old Cayman national was arrested Sunday on suspicion of importation of ganja, possession of ganja, possession of ganja with intent to supply, and trying to bribe a customs officer, after he was searched at the Owen Roberts International Airport. When the man arrived from Miami, he was stopped and searched by customs officers, who had become suspicious. They carried out a secondary examination of his luggage and found several packages of ganja totalling 9lbs. After his arrest, narcotics enforcement officers joined police and raided the man’s house, where they found drug paraphernalia.

Assistant Collector of Customs Tina Campbell, who has responsibility for the Customs Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET), reminded the public that the importation and possession of ganja and other illicit drugs remains a criminal offence.

Deputy Collector of Customs Jeff Jackson, who has responsibility for the Customs Border Protection Portfolio, noted the increasing vigilance of his officers in intercepting the ganja.

“It also sends a message that violators who intend to breach our laws will be intercepted and charged for the offences. This is another excellent seizure that demonstrates our officers’ dedication to enforcing the customs’ mission and protecting the public from illegal drugs,” he said.

He added that customs and partner agencies will ensure that those engaged in smuggling of illegal drugs are brought to justice.

