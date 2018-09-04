LED street lights to cut 195,000 gallons of diesel

| 04/09/2018 | 24 Comments
LED street lights, Cayman News Service

Power Line Technician Chris Bodden installs LED street lights

(CNS): Grand Cayman’s power provider, CUC, has embarked on a major project, in partnership with the National Roads Authority, to replace the street light bulbs on Grand Cayman with LEDs (Light Emitting Diodes). Once complete, there will be a total reduction per year of 195,00 imperial gallons of diesel burnt to keep our roads and pathways lit, cutting CO2 emissions and delivering a saving of around 26% in the street lighting costs billed to customers. The replacement project will take around five years to complete as over 7,000 new lights will be installed. Having started in George Town, CUC said in a release that 2,000 bulbs have already been fitted.

The company said the LED street lamps glow brighter than the existing sodium lights, while cutting light pollution.

Explaining this apparent paradox, a CUC engineer said, “The new LED fixtures provide a better beam angle which helps to channel the light downward and reduce the amount of light pollution taking place. This is known as ‘cutting off light at the horizontal’, this ensures that light is used to illuminate the ground only.”

“CUC has worked closely with the Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) and the National Roads Authority (NRA) to make this project a reality,” said David Watler, CUC vice president of operations. “The project is underway and customers can now see the difference in lighting along our roads, there are many benefits to using LED lighting. These new lights are more environmentally friendly, reduce light pollution and will result in costs saving to our customers.”

According to CUC, LED street lights consume 70% less energy than conventional high pressure sodium (HPS) lights and have a significantly longer life span leading to lower maintenance costs. Furthermore, LEDs are more efficient because they do not waste large amounts of energy as heat, all of which will help in meeting targets for Cayman’s national energy policy.

CUC said its teams are now working hard to make the transition to the eco-friendly LED street lights as safely and as smoothly as possible.

  1. Anonymous says:
    04/09/2018 at 4:10 pm

    CNS, do you know if these are just replacement bulbs or complete light units?

    The reason I ask is that most standard street light lenses, difussers and reflectors don’t work very well with LED because it’s a much more intense light source.

  2. Anonymous says:
    04/09/2018 at 3:37 pm

    This is great news, but it’s also rather poor that CUC is only just getting around to this.

  3. Anonymous says:
    04/09/2018 at 3:31 pm

    I just had one put in my back yard.

  4. Anonymous says:
    04/09/2018 at 3:13 pm

    Makes no financial sense, but very eco-friendly.
    Guess who will pay?

  5. SSM345 says:
    04/09/2018 at 2:52 pm

    Awesome! Cant wait for this charge to appear on my next bill going forward!

  6. Anonymous says:
    04/09/2018 at 1:40 pm

    Are we also adding solar panels to the new setup, or would that just be too much progress at one time?

  7. Rick says:
    04/09/2018 at 1:36 pm

    CUC needs to move away for Diesel and start using LNG which is much cheaper and available from our Caribbean neighbours Ie Trinidad and Venezuela

    • Anonymous says:
      04/09/2018 at 3:45 pm

      If you could rely on either for regular supplies…and not get caught up in sanction fights. Also, why on earth would you wish to support a regime that starves and kills its own people (in Venezuela’s case)?

    • Anonymous says:
      04/09/2018 at 3:51 pm

      They could have done that years ago. All the new generators that CUC have bought for at least the past 10 years have been multi-fuel.

  8. Anonymous says:
    04/09/2018 at 1:25 pm

    So do they want praise for something they should have already been doing?

    12
  9. Anonymous says:
    04/09/2018 at 1:22 pm

    The sad part about this is that Of Reg(Government) will allow them to charge us for the lights and installation..Saves them 195K gallons of fuel but how much do we pay for it?

  10. Don says:
    04/09/2018 at 12:35 pm

    ‘Saving cost for customers’ on my ass! They will pocket the saving costs themselves!

  11. Anonymous says:
    04/09/2018 at 12:13 pm

    They will change them and we the customers will still suffer with these high ass electricity Bill’s same way like we are now

  12. Anonymous says:
    04/09/2018 at 12:12 pm

    Measure seven times, cut once.

    The potential influence of LED lighting on mental illness. Publ.Med. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/29251065

    LED street lights can damage eyes and cause sleep problems, health officials warn.
    https://globalnews.ca/news/4122605/led-street-lights-eyesight-health-effects/

    LED Street Lights Could Be Harmful to Your Health, http://naturalsociety.com/led-street-lights-could-be-harmful-to-health-6187/

    Doctors issue warning about LED streetlights https://www.cnn.com/2016/06/21/health/led-streetlights-ama/index.html

    Are LED street lights a health hazard?
    As residents complain, some cities are reconsidering the bright lights. https://www.mnn.com/family/protection-safety/blogs/are-energy-saving-led-street-lights-hidden-health-hazard

    Some cities are taking another look at LED lighting after AMA warning. https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/health-science/some-cities-are-taking-another-look-at-led-lighting-after-ama-warning/2016/09/21/98779568-7c3d-11e6-bd86-b7bbd53d2b5d_story.html?noredirect=on&utm_term=.453d8fdb0131

    The Dark Side of LED Lightbulbs. Scientific American. https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/led-lightbulb-concerns/

    • Anonymous says:
      04/09/2018 at 4:05 pm

      Your first link is about the POTENTIAL effects on people who already HAVE mental illness. Pretty sure you wanted to imply that LEDs cause it. You’re full of it.

      • Anonymous says:
        04/09/2018 at 4:21 pm

        I recommend reading all the articles rather than just the ones that defend your position.

        “A little more than a year ago, Gloucester, Mass., was on its way to replacing its sodium streetlights with 4000K LEDs. But then city planner Matt Coogan began reading about health and environmental warnings. He also had residents sample the 4000K lights against 3000K models.

        Next month, the city is expected to finish installing its LEDs, but they will be 3000K rather than 4000K.

        Coogan knows the debate over the health risks of LEDs rages on. But he doesn’t want to be on the wrong side of history.

        “I didn’t want to get 10 or 15 years down the road and find out we had exposed our people to a health risk,” Coogan said.”

        • Anonymous says:
          04/09/2018 at 4:54 pm

          Correlation does not imply causation.

          Subjective anecdotes pack no punch either.

          I guess you think wifi causes cancer too right?

    • Anonymous says:
      04/09/2018 at 4:06 pm

      I’m not familiar with the health issues but the problem they’ve had in the UK is simply that these things are so damn bright they screw up your night vision. Standard lighting has a colour temperature in the 2400K range but white LEDs are 4000K to 5000K with a very high level of short-wavelength blue light. I use some LED lighting in my home but it’s the soft white variety, which is quite subtle whereas the straight white bulbs have a very harsh quality. The other problem with LED lights is flicker, this is very similar to the old fluorescent tube issues.

      I just hope CUC have done all their homework on this because where my brother lives in the UK they installed LED street lighting and about eight months later it all had to taken down and replaced. If that happens here we’ll all end up paying for it.

  13. Anonymous says:
    04/09/2018 at 12:10 pm

    Great news. The lighting is much better. However, as this started several months ago it is a bit strange that it is only being reported now.

  14. Anonymous says:
    04/09/2018 at 12:03 pm

    What about Brac & Little Cayman? Our do we residents continue to be gouged?

  15. Anonymous says:
    04/09/2018 at 11:54 am

    Something to applaud.

