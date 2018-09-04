LED street lights to cut 195,000 gallons of diesel

(CNS): Grand Cayman’s power provider, CUC, has embarked on a major project, in partnership with the National Roads Authority, to replace the street light bulbs on Grand Cayman with LEDs (Light Emitting Diodes). Once complete, there will be a total reduction per year of 195,00 imperial gallons of diesel burnt to keep our roads and pathways lit, cutting CO2 emissions and delivering a saving of around 26% in the street lighting costs billed to customers. The replacement project will take around five years to complete as over 7,000 new lights will be installed. Having started in George Town, CUC said in a release that 2,000 bulbs have already been fitted.

The company said the LED street lamps glow brighter than the existing sodium lights, while cutting light pollution.

Explaining this apparent paradox, a CUC engineer said, “The new LED fixtures provide a better beam angle which helps to channel the light downward and reduce the amount of light pollution taking place. This is known as ‘cutting off light at the horizontal’, this ensures that light is used to illuminate the ground only.”

“CUC has worked closely with the Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) and the National Roads Authority (NRA) to make this project a reality,” said David Watler, CUC vice president of operations. “The project is underway and customers can now see the difference in lighting along our roads, there are many benefits to using LED lighting. These new lights are more environmentally friendly, reduce light pollution and will result in costs saving to our customers.”

According to CUC, LED street lights consume 70% less energy than conventional high pressure sodium (HPS) lights and have a significantly longer life span leading to lower maintenance costs. Furthermore, LEDs are more efficient because they do not waste large amounts of energy as heat, all of which will help in meeting targets for Cayman’s national energy policy.

CUC said its teams are now working hard to make the transition to the eco-friendly LED street lights as safely and as smoothly as possible.

