Key post filled in new WORC agency

(CNS): Government has announced the appointment of 16-year career civil servant Sian Pairaudeau as the deputy director of labour needs and supply at the new Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) unit, which is expected to be up and running by January.

This post will involve collecting, analysing and using data about the labour market to get Caymanians into available jobs, and will be key to addressing some of the fundamental challenges that the old work permit system has created for local workers.

Officials said in a press release that Pairaudeau will implement “strategies and procedures aimed to deliver durable employment and opportunities for the advancement of Caymanians in the workforce and evaluate labour market demands”.

The former maritime public official will also be responsible for managing applications, adjudications and appeals of work permits, Caymanian status and permanent residency applications.

“WORC is an initiative that will change the way we approach the country’s labour market demands and I am eager to get started and make a difference,” she said following her appointment, which started on Monday. “I am honoured to help lead this reform initiative and reestablish an economic landscape that provides equal opportunities for Caymanians and empowers them to thrive in this increasingly complex world.”

WORC Interim Director Sharon Roulstone welcomed Pairaudeau, describing her as uniquely qualified for this critical role bringing “an abundance of knowledge and experience” from senior positions in the public sector.

She said that the knowledge and experience she has from past positions “will help shape how we look at Cayman’s labour needs, allowing us to assess and fill labour market gaps by using data that has never before been captured”.

Roulstone added, “This data, along with the National Jobs Clearing House, will assist in making more informed decisions across the spectrum of this particular section of WORC and will help Caymanians now and in the future, find meaningful employment.”

Pairaudeau has an Accounting and Economics degree and an MB from the London School of Business and Finance. She has served as a civil servant for over 16 years and has held several senior positions, largely with the Maritime Authority of the Cayman Islands (MACI), where she has been for 13 years.

Category: Jobs, Local News