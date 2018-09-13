Key post filled in new WORC agency
(CNS): Government has announced the appointment of 16-year career civil servant Sian Pairaudeau as the deputy director of labour needs and supply at the new Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) unit, which is expected to be up and running by January.
This post will involve collecting, analysing and using data about the labour market to get Caymanians into available jobs, and will be key to addressing some of the fundamental challenges that the old work permit system has created for local workers.
Officials said in a press release that Pairaudeau will implement “strategies and procedures aimed to deliver durable employment and opportunities for the advancement of Caymanians in the workforce and evaluate labour market demands”.
The former maritime public official will also be responsible for managing applications, adjudications and appeals of work permits, Caymanian status and permanent residency applications.
“WORC is an initiative that will change the way we approach the country’s labour market demands and I am eager to get started and make a difference,” she said following her appointment, which started on Monday. “I am honoured to help lead this reform initiative and reestablish an economic landscape that provides equal opportunities for Caymanians and empowers them to thrive in this increasingly complex world.”
WORC Interim Director Sharon Roulstone welcomed Pairaudeau, describing her as uniquely qualified for this critical role bringing “an abundance of knowledge and experience” from senior positions in the public sector.
She said that the knowledge and experience she has from past positions “will help shape how we look at Cayman’s labour needs, allowing us to assess and fill labour market gaps by using data that has never before been captured”.
Roulstone added, “This data, along with the National Jobs Clearing House, will assist in making more informed decisions across the spectrum of this particular section of WORC and will help Caymanians now and in the future, find meaningful employment.”
Pairaudeau has an Accounting and Economics degree and an MB from the London School of Business and Finance. She has served as a civil servant for over 16 years and has held several senior positions, largely with the Maritime Authority of the Cayman Islands (MACI), where she has been for 13 years.
Category: Jobs, Local News
So many capable Caymanians being promoted and recruited to the Civil Service. Congrats and do your best.
Worc it gal!
Why is she “uniquely qualified”, Sharon? How has the work she has been doing at the Maritime Authority (not exactly renowned for interfacing with the local workforce) for all these years given her the “abundance of knowledge and experience” you refer to?
12.57pm the point is she will “not rock the boat”.
Seriously however this is a well qualified lady, and her undoubted business acumen will be far better served in the new unit rather than in the backwaters of the Maritime Agency where I’m sure her talents were under utilised.
Congratulations Sian. You will do well in this position and I know you will help as many people as you can. We wish you all the best!
Congratulations, Sian! I feel fairly confident that there will be some well needed adjustment to the current system under her leadership.
Geez sounds like you HR Uncle Tom’s may need to up your game…..”didn’t see application” or “applicant did not have” obscure unnecessary skill not gonna cut it. Hope you get named and shamed.