Insurance companies take away drug choices

How can a doctor prescribe a medication to treat a chronic illness and an insurer then decide they know better than the doctor and choose not to cover it? What is even more infuriating is the Big Pharma alternative is three times more expensive than cannabis oil and has so many side effects yet they have no problem covering this? Where is the logic? Where is the protection from government here? Someone needs to step in and make these insurance companies pay!

