(CNS): Following complaints to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service from members of the community about illegal sessions and late night, loud after-hours parties in George Town, the RCIPS has joined forces with the Department of Commerce and Investment to undertake proactive patrols and clamp down on those breaking the law. Inspector Courtney Myles, head of the Community Policing Department, said the partnership with the DCI was in response to concerns in the communities around Rock Hole and Washington Boulevard.

“While people do have the right to gather and socialize, the laws are in place so that the rights of others in the community to peace and quiet are respected,” he said.

Officers have conducted a series of proactive patrols in the areas to speak to the organisers of these events to ensure they are aware of the legal requirements for such gatherings, and potentially prosecute them for any violations.

“We know some people are ignorant of the laws, so we are taking this opportunity to educate. But those who are found knowingly in breach of the laws will be dealt with accordingly,” Myles added.

During one such patrol on Saturday, 8 September, a few locations were found to be playing loud music and those responsible were warned to desist under section 12 of the Town and Community Law, with which they then complied. DCI officers explained to one person how to apply for a licence to host an event.

Shortly after midnight officers also attended a location off Godfrey Nixon Way and disrupted an after-party that was planned there.

“As the entity responsible for granting trade and business licences, liquor licences and other related permits to the public, we are happy to be working closely with the police,” said Claudia Brady, head of Compliance and Enforcement at DCI.

She said the goal was to make sure that any event that requires a licence is not conducted without one, and that once someone has obtained a licence they abide by the requirements and conditions that come with it. If not, they will be prosecuted according to the law, she said.

The DCI is reminding the public that anyone conducting trade or business on the island must have a trade and business licence, which includes events where food is sold. And under the Liquor Licensing Law, the disposal, exposure for sale, or offer for sale of any intoxicating liquor can only be carried out by someone who holds a liquor licence.

Anyone needing assistance or information on how to obtain a T&B or liquor licence can visit the DCI counter at the Government Administration Building.

