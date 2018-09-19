$6M more voted for healthcare costs

(CNS): The opposition member for Bodden Town West, Chris Saunders, urged the health minister to consider a national health insurance plan for the Cayman Islands, after Finance Committee voted last week to give the ministry another $6.5 million to cover indigent healthcare costs for the remainder of this year. Saunders said that the current situation was unsustainable, with a 51% increase in these costs to the public purse in just three years. Saunders asked Minister Dwayne Seymour what policy plans were in place or being considered to tackle the problem.

The minister has recently announced plans to create a special benefits plan for elderly people seeking insurance in the private sector and a way to cover all children for free, but he has made no indication that he plans to abandon the current system of mandating health cover through employers.

There are currently seven private sector insurance providers who can cherry pick who they cover and are together making an annual profit of more than $50 million, while CINICO, the government health insurer, must cover those rejected by private firms and pay the medical bills of those people who are under-insured or not insured at all.

When Seymour asked for the increase of $6.5 million to cover tertiary healthcare care costs, Saunders pressed him on plans for tackling the “growing problem”, which has seen the members of the Legislative Assembly voting more money each year, while the private insurance companies are “dumping people on the government”, which he said was unfair to the tax payers.

Seymour said it was a good question but he did not have a clear answer. He said caucus was battling with the issue and they were “looking at ways” and “having conversations among ourselves and others, and that “the intent of the ministry is to have some resolve”. He said caucus was uncomfortable with the situation and it was his full intention to stem the tide.

Seymour said that at present there are 1,600 indigents who are receiving health support from government plus 951 seamen and veterans.

Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller questioned whether the additional funding would be enough, given how many medical bills government is covering for uninsured people. Seymour said the figure was an estimate that officials were comfortable with to cover the rest of the year, but he appreciated Miller’s comments and accepted it was not a line item that could be accurately predicted.

