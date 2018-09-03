Green iguana cull needs $7m cash injection

(CNS): The recent request for information (RFI) to discover the capacity of local cullers to significantly reduce the population of invasive green iguanas revealed that there are enough people willing and able to take on the challenge but the government will need to properly fund the multi-year cull in order to ensure its success. Speaking to the media on Friday, Fred Burton, who is heading the project, said the target is to cull around 1.4 million iguanas between October and the end of next year, so that more are killed than are hatched in that time.

He said the budget will need to be increased by around $7 million to meet that target, but with the necessary cash he is confident that the cull would work.

The Department of Environment is now embarking on a request for proposals (RFP) for a payroll and administration team to coordinate the cull. The RFI, coupled with the information that the DoE collected during the trial culls of the last two years, has painted a full picture about how to tackle the invasive iguana that is devastating the Cayman Islands’ flora and becoming a serious threat to the local environment.

But the cullers are not prepared to work for less than $5 for each iguana, especially since the going rate in the private sector is as much as $10 per head. The green iguana cull project will therefore need a huge cash injection in order to reach the target over the 14-month period.

In order to pay the bounty on the estimated 1.4 million iguanas, to establish a processing unit at the landfill and finance the administration, the estimated costs for the whole project is around $9.3 milllion. But with only $2.2 million in their budget, the department has had to seek a significant cash injection.

Burton, the director of the DoE Terrestrial Research Unit, explained that if the project is not properly funded it will be a waste of public cash because the critical issue is to start removing green iguanas at a much faster rate than they can reproduce. With around two million believed to be on the island, the estimate to break the back of the problem is huge.

“It is very important that we reach the specific targets,” he said. “If we don’t kill a certain number over a certain time it won’t be successful.”

Each individual culler, once registered, will have to commit to killing at the very least 5,000 iguanas per year. However, Burton said that during the RFI several cullers said they could do much more than that, suggesting that each team could remove more than 50,000 per year, which means that with enough people involved, the target, although enormous, is not impossible.

“There are cullers indicating they will be setting up operations with significant numbers of staff,” he said. “There is a mix of companies prepared to cull large numbers of iguanas and some who are able to cull that minimum number.”

He explained that cullers will be given targets that will be subject to review, and to ensure people remain committed, part of the $5 bounty will be withheld until monthly and annual targets are met and then paid retrospectively as a bonus.

Following the approval of the cull business case by the ministry, which was completed by the DoE’s in-house team, the RFP was launched last week. It is asking new or existing management or administration companies to bid on the contract to oversee and coordinate the teams of cullers, count the iguanas that have been killed, ensure everyone is paid in a timely fashion. They would also have to ensure that the cullers meet their target and follow the cull rules, and that the disposal of the iguanas is properly managed.

One of the major challenges of the green iguana cull is that of diminishing returns: right now there is money to be made for the cullers but once the population starts to go down, the iguanas will be harder to find. Burton noted that when the cull goes into 2020, the target will be smaller “but the effort to reach it will be higher”.

He said the cull at that point may cost about the same as the first year but for less iguanas because of the increasing difficulty in finding them.

Details of the cull manager contract and full RFP are available on the government’s procurement website

Category: Land Habitat, Science & Nature