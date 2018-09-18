DoE explains magnitude of green iguana cull to LA

(CNS): The Department of Environment director spelled out to the Legislative Assembly on Thursday the magnitude of the challenge presented by the number of invasive green iguanas on Grand Cayman ahead of the planned cull. In order to make an impact on the growing population and ensure the cull’s success, cullers will have to kill 6,000 iguanas per day, Gina Ebanks-Petrie told Finance Committee as she sought to add $1.9 million to the 2018 budget to get the project underway. Based on this summer’s survey, researchers now estimate anywhere from 1.1 million to more than 1.5 million iguanas are eating their way through the islands’ flora.

The DoE is currently going through the tender process to find a management company to coordinate the cull and pay the army of local people that will be needed to ensure that the target is met.

Ebanks-Petrie explained to MLAs, who have often been guilty of dismissing the complexities and magnitude of the green iguana cull, just how big a job this is and the danger of not matching the number of iguanas that need to be destroyed to exceed the reproduction rate.

Premier Alden McLaughlin noted during the discussions in Finance Committee that culling this number of iguanas will be “hard, tiring and bloody work”.

The latest survey was completed at the end of August, and while it aims to produce a population estimate, officials said Tuesday that giving an accurate figure for the iguanas is more difficult because their nesting season appears to be getting longer and the margin of error in the survey wider.

But Ebanks-Petrie said the DoE is confident that the target of 6,000 culled animals will, if reached, begin to bring down the population. She admitted, however, that this will be an ambitious target for cullers.

The numbers of iguanas being killed last year by existing culling business in the private sector was around 400,000, which is not enough to keep pace with that rate of reproduction, the director explained to members.

“That’s why government needs to intervene,” Ebanks-Petrie said, as she pointed out that any money invested in this project will be wasted if the targets are not met. She explained that the effectiveness of the cull will be assessed early next year, so the DoE can propose a revised target for 2019 if need be and also identify the level of funding for the cull to continue into 2019.

The DoE hopes that by the end of next year, the green iguana cull will have significantly reduced the population.

Ebanks-Petrie reassured the MLAs that the cull, when it starts, will be open to all Caymanians over the age of 18, who will be required to register and go through a basic review of the rules regarding the process. Importantly, they will also learn the difference between blue iguanas, which are a protected endangered species, and the pesky greens.

The individual cullers will be asked to give an estimate of the number they think they can remove each day so the DoE can keep an eye on both the target and the budget. The extra cash appropriated by Finance Committee was taken from the Environmental Protection Fund.

Meanwhile, the deadline for the request for proposals for the management company to oversee and coordinate the $5 bounty for the cullers is at noon on Thursday 20 September. The DoE then hopes to be able to select the winning bid within a matter of weeks and begin registering cullers in October with a view to getting the cull underway well before then end of next month.

