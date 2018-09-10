Gongs law do-over accused of political bias

(CNS): The government’s proposal to overhaul the system to grant local national honours generated a degree of animosity across the floor of the Legislative Assembly last week, when several opposition members raised questions of political bias. As opposition leader in 2010 when the law was first brought to the LA by then premier McKeeva Bush, Alden McLaughlin made allegations that the system was a political tool. Those same allegations were echoed by the current opposition when McLaughlin, now premier, presented the new bill and commended the original efforts by Bush, though he said the old bill was not entirely fit for purpose.

McLaughlin said that when Bush introduced the law in 2010 to create Cayman’s own local honors, it “was long overdue”. But he said there had been challenges with the first attempt because so many were given away and it seemed as though the honours were devalued and the system had not worked as intended. He said the quality of the insignia was poor and they were easily tarnished, and the system appeared incompatible with the British royal awards.

But the premier said that the 60th anniversary of the Cayman Islands Coat of Arms provided an opportunity “to relaunch and reinvigorated the order”. He explained that the passage of the amendment bill would allow sufficient time to launch a public information campaign and to begin attracting nominations ready for the National Hero’s Day in 2019.

McLaughlin said the current law made provision for too many grades of awards, so the system would be simplified. He also said a new council would be created, chaired by the chief justice, to select the winners from the nominations.

Two members would be nominated by the premier, one by the opposition leader and one by the speaker, making up the five people. This new system of gongs will be overseen by the cabinet secretary, as there were concerns that previously, when the system was under the premier’s office, it had not been well managed.

The premier said the revised system would be “rigorous and transparent”, ensuring that the honours have value and remain exclusive. He also told the LA that the medals were going to be redesigned, and people who had received the original honours could, if they wanted, swap their old awards for new ones.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Alva Suckoo said the opposition supported the principle of a national honours system but the government had done nothing to remove the same concerns that McLaughlin had when Bush introduced the law more than eight yeas ago.

Suckoo said the system was still going to be subject to politicization and the premier was effectively paving the way for the same system he had criticized when he was in opposition. He also questioned why the speaker would be an appropriate office to make nominations, regardless of who sat in the chair.

The opposition asked why the new law did not address the potential for politics to tarnish the awards. However, the bill was voted through its second reading ahead of some amendments expected to be made during the committee stage, which government is expected to deal with this week.

