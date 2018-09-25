George Town Primary struggling to make progress

(CNS): George Town Primary School has failed to make enough progress when it comes to teaching mathematics, inspectors found in a follow-up report at the school to the baseline inspections that took place in 2015. Some three years and two follow-up inspections later, the Office of Education Standards found that the school had made only satisfactory progress in five of six recommendations made after the baseline inspection, and despite introducing a catalog of measures to boost maths, the teaching was judged as weak, with kids not expected to reach the expected levels of learning during this academic year.

This latest report published last week follows a visit to the school from 10 to 12 September, when lessons were observed, exam and assessment data assessed and inspectors engaged with staff and students. The report shows that following an inspection in January 2018, the school principal and her leadership team had implemented several strategies to address the weak performance in maths.

The list included appointing a numeracy coordinator to the staff team and introducing a new planning format for lessons to begin with a mental mathematics focus. Teachers had also attended coaching and training, more robust and regular systems to monitor the quality of students’ learning in mathematics was implemented, and staff had even offered ‘booster’ classes at the beginning and end of the school day.

Inspectors noted some improvements in Years 1-3, but from Year 4 onward progress was found to be more erratic and subject to the greater range of variability.

The number of students anticipated to be at the expected level in 2019 in Year 4 to Year 6 was low and not significantly better than previous years. Inspectors said that the school needed to extend current programmes and develop further strategies for intervention “to promote faster rates of progress” and “provide more purposeful and meaningful contexts for mathematical learning”.

While the weakness in maths progress was of the most concern, the school showed mixed progress in other areas. Inspectors said that satisfactory progress had been made in providing the right kind of teaching and expectations for the abilities of all students but there was scope for further development across all stages of the school to help ensure greater consistency in teaching and improved progress in all subjects.

“Teachers did not consistently ensure that tasks were well matched to the range of learners’ academic needs,” inspectors wrote in the report. “There were too few lessons in which teachers provided purposeful, relevant and meaningful contexts for learning.”

While inspectors found the pace of learning in the school had picked up overall, in some lessons the pace was still too slow, resulting in students losing interest in learning.

A survey of students, teachers and parents at the George Town Primary School found that most participants were satisfied with the school leadership and teaching in general but staff indicated they did not feel parents were sufficiently engaged.

Concluding the follow-up inspection, officials said that because the school has not yet satisfactorily addressed all of the baseline inspection recommendations there will be another inspection at the school in six months.

“The school will continue to receive follow-through inspections until it either satisfactorily meets all of the recommendations from the baseline inspection of 2014/15 or is inspected as part of the full cycle of inspections,” the report stated.

