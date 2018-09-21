Miller questions health ministry garbage policy

(CNS): Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller is questioning how the health ministry is handling garbage, as he believes officials are privatising parts of the collection process outside the parameters of the law and missing out on the collection of commercial garbage fees that are due to the public purse. Miller filed a freedom of information request seeking details about the private sector operators that are collecting garbage from commercial premises, and told CNS the responses show that government is once again breaching its own laws.

Miller said that no request for proposals (RFP) has been conducted to give contract work to private sector waste management firms. He further noted that the private sector firms being given this work are not passing on fees to government and that these contracts and fee waivers are being approved by people simply not authorised to do so.

He said there was no provision in any of the relevant legislation to allow the ministry to contract out this work in the way it is being done or to waive the collection of fees.

The opposition leader has raised concerns about the procedural issues that are falling foul of the law and that government is planning to privatise garbage collection, which would result in a significant increase in the already high cost of living in Cayman and hit the general public hard.

“I think that what they are doing is a gradual handover to the private sector but the government is not following the legal process to do that,” Miller said, noting that such a policy to privatise the garbage collection would also be very costly. He said that during his time in the Cabinet back in the 1990’s, government was quoted costs in excess of twenty times the level of fees the public was paying to government at the time.

The opposition leader said that privatising garbage collection would increase the cost of living for everyone because the fees would be far higher, and as well as paying for their own residential collection fees, the public would end up paying indirectly for the increase to businesses, who will pass the fee increase on to their customers.

Miller said that where people don’t pay fees, government would end up funding the collection anyway because garbage cannot be left lying around and the private companies would not collect if they are not paid.

Although Miller said he does not oppose the idea of privatising the management of the landfills and processing of garbage, he does not support the policy of privatising collection.

He said that the government needs to disclose what has happened regarding the former director of the Department of Environmental Health, who the ministry confirmed this week has retired from the civil services. He pointed out that early retirement from the public sector is reserved for medical reasons, which does not appear to be the case with Roydell Carter.

As chair of the Public Accounts Committee, Miller noted the recurring situation in the civil service where people are off secretly because of “wrongdoing, incompetence or a way out because the ministries can’t manage people”. He said that there were clear directives in the law relating to how public sector workers should be terminated.

“The Public Accounts Committee has been concerned for some time about these settlements that are in some cases in the millions of dollars buried in non-disclosure agreements that are hidden from public scrutiny,” he added.

