Couple arrested over ganja and whelks

(CNS): A 35-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman from Bodden Town were arrested on Thursday morning after police found a number of jars of ganja in their truck as well as a bag of whelks during a search at the Kaibo Public Beach in North Side. Marine officers from the Department of Environment began the search because they suspected the couple of taking fish from a marine park, but when they found the ganja the DoE enforcement officers called the police to help with the arrest.

The suspects were both arrested on suspicion of possession and consumption of ganja and taking whelks outside of season. They were then taken to the Cayman Islands Detention Centre and bailed.

Both the police and the DoE warned that the season for whelks is closed and does not open until 1 November. During this time, no one is allowed to take whelks in the Cayman Islands, nor can they purchase, receive or possess whelks taken from local waters. The authorities said they would continue to enforce the marine laws throughout both open and closed seasons, and the public is advised to familiarise themselves with the rules.

During the open season the catch limit is 2½ gallons in the shell or 2½lbs of processed whelks per person per day. No one may purchase or receive more than 2½ gallons in the shell or 2½lbs of processed whelks from Cayman in any one day.

Chitons, periwinkles and bleeding teeth may not be taken at any time.

