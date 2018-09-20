Fisherman last seen Tuesday evening

(CNS): Police are making an appeal for sightings of Orlando Reynolds Martinez (29) from West Bay, who was last seen by his aunt as he headed out to go fishing on Tuesday 18 September at around 10pm. Martinez left his West Bay home on foot with a bucket, fishing line and other fishing gear.

He was wearing a light blue-grey T-shirt, short black pants and a beige straw hat. He is described as being of light brown complexion, weighing about 200lbs and is about 5’11” tall. He was reported missing just after 12:30pm Thursday.

Police have not said if they believe Martinez intended to go out to sea with others on a boat or if he had planned to fish from shore.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Martinez is asked to call the West Bay Police Station at 939-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Local News