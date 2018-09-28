Fire crews monitor challenging quarry fire

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Fire Service has been keeping watch on another smouldering pile, this time a waste brush fire that ignited at a quarry in Bodden Town this week at the end of Lake Destiny Drive, Bodden Town, on a site owned by Justin Wood. Alongside the smouldering pile of shredded rubber in South Sound, fire crews have also been spending time at this fire since Tuesday night, which presented even more challenges. Fire-fighters concluded it could not be extinguished safely, so they and the site owners have been watching the blaze to ensure it is contained.

In response to inquiries from CNS, Chief Fire Officer David Hails explained that the area is a dumping ground for waste brush, trees and undergrowth, building materials, soil and other items of rubbish.

“It is approximately 300ft by 200ft and stacked about 10ft high. The materials are densely packed and the only way to attempt to extinguish it would be to pull it all apart little by little,” he said. “When the fire service arrived we observed that the flames were not very high, and as the stack is on a quarry site, there was little chance of the fire spreading to other areas. The fire was surrounded by water and open fields with no properties in the immediate area.”

Although residents between Bodden Town and Savannah would have notice the smell of smoke as it lifted into the air and thinned out, it was not posing any immediate danger.

“Based on our assessment, the decision was taken not to extinguish the fire but to keep a close watch on it as it burned down,” Hails said. “This was based on the fact that the fire posed no risk to nearby properties or residents and that there was a high risk of injury to crews and the excavator operators, as well as a likelihood of the equipment catching fire if we had attempted to extinguish it.”

He further noted that there would also have been water runoff which could have posed an environmental risk, especially for the surrounding lakes.

“The length of time it would take to extinguish a fire of this sort would have resulted in staff burnout, and tied up firefighting resources for days, in addition to resulting in an exorbitant overtime bill,” Hails said, as he confirmed that the fire was not left unattended as it burned down.

“The Frank Sound crew has been working with the site manager and officers at the Bodden Town Police station to ensure that regular checks on the site are carried out,” he added.

Checks on Thursday afternoon by CIFS personnel revealed that although the fire was still smoldering in some areas, there was no longer a naked flame and there was no threat to the public or surrounding property.

Fire personnel will continue to check on the site regularly to ensure that this situation remains under control. Since yesterday the smoke has also been dissipating before reaching properties and CIFS staff also stopped by the affordable homes, the closest residential area to the fire, and found there was no smell of smoke.

The fire service has also confirmed that it is discussing with the site manager how to prevent this happening again and has plans to meet with the site owner on the subject.

