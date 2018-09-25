Fire crews still watching hot-spots in rubber pile

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Fire Service used thermal imaging technology Tuesday to locate more hot-spots in the pile of shredded rubber being stored at a site in South Sound, almost a week after the fire service was first called to deal with what is proving to be a tricky and ongoing job. So far, fire-fighters have been able to prevent the mound of shredded tyres from fully igniting by keeping the hot-spots cool and doused with water, but the situation is still being monitored.

In the latest statement from the fire service, officials said that the crew on site today reported no sign of smoke or fire where this pile of rubber-derived aggregate is being stored.

It has been spontaneously combusting as a result of the decomposition and pressure for the size of the pile. But hot areas remain, and although this could be explained by the sun as much as by any deep seated compression areas, the hot-spots have been marked and are being cooled by the site owner.

Fire officers have said that they will check the site again this evening.

Since first going to the smoldering pile, the fire service had instructed the developer to reduce the height of the pile and spread it over a wider areas to reduce the risk of further combustion. But a week later the fire service is still working on keeping the decomposing mound cool to prevent the ignition of a full-blown fire, which could become a very serious issue.

