CIG fear-mongering over port, says opposition

(CNS): The opposition has accused government of using fear as a tool to justify plans to build the controversial and costly cruise berthing facility instead of allowing the public to make an informed decision based on facts. The opposition will be holding a series of public meetings around Grand Cayman, beginning next Tuesday, where they will be taking the cruise pier debate to the people and unveiling their alternative ideas for the future of the cruise sector, Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller said today. The aim is to present the research they now have about the proposed project and encourage voters to sign the petition for a national referendum.

Keen to focus on facts which many believe the government has been reluctant to share, Miller said his goal is to set out all of the information, elucidate key concerns and assist members of the Cayman community to arrive at an informed decision about the construction of the multi-million-dollar cruise berthing facility.

“Unlike the government, who have been seeking to influence public opinion on the basis of fear-mongering, we believe that in a controversial project of this nature and magnitude the people should have their say, both in our upcoming meetings and in the people-initiated referendum,” Miller said. “As the opposition, we are unreservedly committed to facilitating that understanding by openly and unreservedly sharing the facts as we know them.”

Disputing government’s position that the piers are needed to ensure the local cruise industry’s continued growth, Miller said the opposition was still keenly aware of the role the cruise sector plays in the Cayman Islands’ economy and the importance to stakeholders.

“We support and will continue to advocate for interventions that contribute to the vibrancy of cruise ship business as a whole,” he said. “But only in so far as those initiatives are in the long-term best interest of the Cayman Islands and its people.”

Miller and the opposition, alongside growing numbers of voters, firmly believe that this issue needs to go to the people and a referendum campaign will enable a “robust debate”, forcing government to engage more with the people. Evidence of that has already begun with government agreeing to hold a public meeting about the subject on Wednesday evening — the first dedicated public meeting in five years.

Miller said that while the move by the opposition to call for the government to initiate the referendum may have failed to collect the necessary votes to pass at the recent Legislative Assembly meeting in Cayman Brac, it succeeded in extracting more information that has revealed some of the more worrying impacts and costs of the project.

“The information we garnered only served to reinforce our position that the cruise berthing project must be carefully considered,” he said. “Putting the project to the test of a national referendum will have the effect of forcing government to disclose more of the well documented evidence, for and against, entering into this project.

“In the interim, at these upcoming meetings we will be sharing what our own research has revealed

so that the people, who will ultimately bear the burden of the outcome, will be properly prepared to come to their own informed conclusions.”

The opposition is keen to hold the meetings, Miller said, because of the sparsity of up-to-date public information for which the public is clamouring and people need to fully understand the consequences of a decision that has been attracting so much economic and environmental disquiet.

“Our people are capable of making up their own minds, and they deserve the respect due to them as concerned citizens,” he said, adding that the opposition’s ultimate goal is to safeguard the continued environmental and economic well-being of the Cayman Islands for present and future generations of Caymanians.

Miller said that he was inviting persons on both sides of the argument to come to the meeting and to share their views.

