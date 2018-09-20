FCO: Choudhury re-posted to UK

(CNS): Cayman Islands Governor Anwar Choudhury will not be returning to the Cayman Islands but will be re-posted to London, according to an extremely brief statement from the governor’s office on Thursday. Officials said that a short-term successor will now be appointed while the recruitment process for a permanent replacement begins. Choudhury was suspended from the job more than three months ago and recalled to the UK, following unspecified allegations against him from his household and office staff, understood to relate to bullying. The Foreign & Commonwealth Office appears to have completed the investigation but has not said anything at all about the findings.

Although Choudhury has not been fired, the fact that he is not returning to this posting is an indication that he was not completely cleared of wrongdoing regarding the unspecified complaints. But the FCO is not commenting on the results of the inquiry into the governor, who served for just a few months, having arrived in March this year. Despite his brief stay, he had made a solid impression in that short time on the people of Cayman.

It is not clear if a petition started several months ago to have the governor returned as soon as possible was ever presented to the overseas territories minister, Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon. CNS had reached out to the organisers of that petition on a number of occasions since it began circulating for updates on its progress but we have not received any response.

CNS has also reached out to FCO officials regarding further details of the investigation surrounding Choudhury and we are awaiting a response. But as the FCO has said it will not make any further comment, we are not expecting much more information from them.

We have therefore also made a freedom of information request for reports and documentation about the process and the outcome.

Category: Local News