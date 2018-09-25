ESO begins work on employment survey

(CNS): Around 1,500 randomly selected households will be visited by trained interviewers from the Economics and Statistics Office throughout October as the autumn Labour Force Survey (LFS) gets underway on Sunday, 30 September. The twice-yearly survey collects data from residents in the Cayman Islands, both local and foreign, who are employed, unemployed but looking for work, as well as people who are not in the workforce, to determine the unemployment rate and other important factors about the labour market.

The data collected is kept in the strictest confidence, as mandated by the Statistics Law (2016 Revision). Individual data will not be published or used outside the ESO and is exempt from the Freedom of Information Act.

The ESO expressed its appreciation to those who have participated in the previous surveys and asked for the public’s continued support.

The last survey in April revealed a drop in unemployment to the lowest rate since 2007. The Spring 2018 Labour Force Survey found the overall unemployment rate was just 3.4%, down from 4.1% in the Spring of 2017, while the rate for Caymanians fell to 5.3% from 6.2% in 2017. The figures suggested that 1,118 Caymanians who were looking for jobs were out of work.

For more information on the survey or previous survey results, contact the ESO at 516-3329, 949-0940 or visit the ESO website.

Category: Local News