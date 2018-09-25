ESO begins work on employment survey
(CNS): Around 1,500 randomly selected households will be visited by trained interviewers from the Economics and Statistics Office throughout October as the autumn Labour Force Survey (LFS) gets underway on Sunday, 30 September. The twice-yearly survey collects data from residents in the Cayman Islands, both local and foreign, who are employed, unemployed but looking for work, as well as people who are not in the workforce, to determine the unemployment rate and other important factors about the labour market.
The data collected is kept in the strictest confidence, as mandated by the Statistics Law (2016 Revision). Individual data will not be published or used outside the ESO and is exempt from the Freedom of Information Act.
The ESO expressed its appreciation to those who have participated in the previous surveys and asked for the public’s continued support.
The last survey in April revealed a drop in unemployment to the lowest rate since 2007. The Spring 2018 Labour Force Survey found the overall unemployment rate was just 3.4%, down from 4.1% in the Spring of 2017, while the rate for Caymanians fell to 5.3% from 6.2% in 2017. The figures suggested that 1,118 Caymanians who were looking for jobs were out of work.
For more information on the survey or previous survey results, contact the ESO at 516-3329, 949-0940 or visit the ESO website.
The know-it-all Cabinet don’t let ESO stats get in the way of their version of events, so who then are we preparing them for?
Please don’t come to my house on a Sunday, or a Saturday or a week-day evening: I have no desire to be disturbed. You are welcome to call any time 9am – 5pm, Monday to Friday, bank holidays excepted.
Statistics are like opinions, which are like assholes…
Employment survey for what purpose – to sell more work permits??!! Please leave me out!
They shall be given the same welcome as the Jehovah’s witnesses.
I’m locking my gate!
That is a silly notion. The reports published are essential to economic and social progression.
I have worked on their team in the past and can comfirm no one cares what your situation is . Your data is managed with high priority and privacy. The goal is to collect, process and publish with accuracy and integrity.
Relying on their data is dangerous. They do not know how to distinguish a Caymanian from a non Caymanian (relying simply on what they are told) and do not count thousands of foreign condo owners who in effect live here as part of the population.
They also use non existent fees and ignore real ones in calculating the consumer price index.
The unemployment figures don’t reveal the truth about what is happening in the Cayman Islands.
That some people are just unemployable?
Perhaps they should start collecting data on the number of people who are ‘unemployable’ to keep you happy. That would be a great start to help all of us settle this. From researching the ESO site, that number is presently 0. Happy?
They are in the court of public opinion, blacklisted and guilty before proven innocent.