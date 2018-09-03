Driver killed after looking for phone

(CNS): Rowena Scott (25) was looking around the car for a missing phone moments before it crashed into a concrete wall along Shamrock Road, an inquest heard on Monday. The coroner’s hearing into the death of Scott, following a single-vehicle crash in March 2015, opened before a jury, who heard her boyfriend’s statement about what happened just before the fatal collision. Jovin Fuentes explained that Scott was recovering from a recent surgery and was back behind the wheel for the first time the day she was killed. As the couple drove from George Town to Savannah Primary to pick up their children, Scott asked Fuentes to look for her phone.

He said he could not find it, and so Scott also began to look around the car. The next thing Fuentes knew the black Kia Sorrento the couple were in had smashed into the wall. He said the doors flung open and he was unable to move.

Fuentes told police at the time of the collision that while the couple had their ups and downs in the relationship, they had been getting along really well at that time. He explained that after her surgery they had stayed together at Fuentes family home, where he had been enjoying taking care of Scott, who was the mother of his two children. Scott also had twins from a previous relationship.

Fuentes said in his statement to the police about the smash that despite allegations, he and Scott were not arguing before the smash because at that time things had been really good between them. He said that there was no fight or disagreement; she was simply looking for the phone.

He said that Scott, who was a physiotherapist, had wanted to drive that day to see if she could manage it after the operation. But Fuentes said that if he had been driving, she would still be alive. Admitting that the relationship had been tumultuous at times, Fuentes, who also sustained numerous injuries in the crash, described Scott in his statement as “the love of my life”, and told the police he had cried every day since she was killed.

The inquest also heard that neither Scott nor Fuentes were wearing their seat-belts when the crash happened.

The coroner’s hearing continues this week.

Category: Local News