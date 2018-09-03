Driver killed after looking for phone
(CNS): Rowena Scott (25) was looking around the car for a missing phone moments before it crashed into a concrete wall along Shamrock Road, an inquest heard on Monday. The coroner’s hearing into the death of Scott, following a single-vehicle crash in March 2015, opened before a jury, who heard her boyfriend’s statement about what happened just before the fatal collision. Jovin Fuentes explained that Scott was recovering from a recent surgery and was back behind the wheel for the first time the day she was killed. As the couple drove from George Town to Savannah Primary to pick up their children, Scott asked Fuentes to look for her phone.
He said he could not find it, and so Scott also began to look around the car. The next thing Fuentes knew the black Kia Sorrento the couple were in had smashed into the wall. He said the doors flung open and he was unable to move.
Fuentes told police at the time of the collision that while the couple had their ups and downs in the relationship, they had been getting along really well at that time. He explained that after her surgery they had stayed together at Fuentes family home, where he had been enjoying taking care of Scott, who was the mother of his two children. Scott also had twins from a previous relationship.
Fuentes said in his statement to the police about the smash that despite allegations, he and Scott were not arguing before the smash because at that time things had been really good between them. He said that there was no fight or disagreement; she was simply looking for the phone.
He said that Scott, who was a physiotherapist, had wanted to drive that day to see if she could manage it after the operation. But Fuentes said that if he had been driving, she would still be alive. Admitting that the relationship had been tumultuous at times, Fuentes, who also sustained numerous injuries in the crash, described Scott in his statement as “the love of my life”, and told the police he had cried every day since she was killed.
The inquest also heard that neither Scott nor Fuentes were wearing their seat-belts when the crash happened.
The coroner’s hearing continues this week.
Category: Local News
Another senseless tragedy all because of bloody mobile phones…they should be completely banned in cars, locked in special compartments where you cant access them until the engine is off. My heart goes out to those poor youngsters.
Whilst I don’t disagree, I would also point out that neither occupant were wearing seatbelts. This is a tragedy and a complete waste of life, however the amount of people who don’t wear seatbelts or properly secure their children in vehicles in Cayman is absolutely disgusting.
It is very simple:- If you crash whilst not wearing a seatbelt you are very likely to be seriously injured or die. Therefore as we’d all like to say to most politicians – JUST BELT UP!
The tourists that died in the accident in East end where all wearing seat belts and they where killed instantly, even decapitated one of them, so your point is?.
I agree a tragedy and some would agree also a senseless one , but an easy & somewhat innocent mistake to make without real understanding of the implications that a loss of awareness can result in. That could be considered the pure cause of the accident ( awareness depravation ). The phone falling down between the seats or console didn’t cause the accident, rather than a loss of awareness, in all respect and fairness that the search for the phone resulted in. I dropped my sunglasses today down in the foot well , so chose to stop and find them with the car off the road. Should we then ban all sunglasses in cars & make sure a locked safe for sunglasses is mandatory , then arrest people for sunglasses ? Some cars even have an overhead storage bin that flips down for sunglasses, my truck does , as does my wife’s Honda. On the flip side , dropping your cell phone can help you avoid a D.U.I in some circumstances.
My heart goes out for Ms Scott ,and my deepest regards to her family ,
But do we see how stupid that damn old phone can be when you live with it in your hands all of the time .