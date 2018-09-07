(CNS): Nine years after he killed Carlos Webster in a West Bay Road nightclub, Devon Anglin has admitted that he was the gunman on that fatal night. In a recent application to re-open an appeal against the murder conviction, Anglin, who is serving a life sentence of 30 years for shooting Webster in the middle of the busy club, petitioned the court to re-open his appeal on new grounds. In the application he accepted that he was the killer, and argued that his conviction should be changed to manslaughter because he had been provoked and was at the time suffering from diminished responsibility due to post traumatic stress disorder.

But the appeal was dismissed on Thursday, as the court found it was “wholly without merit”.

Anglin was convicted of murder after a trial before the chief justice in 2010. He had denied the charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed gun, claiming he was not the shooter. Evidence came largely from two anonymous witnesses, together with CCTV footage and circumstantial evidence.

According to the witnesses, on the night of the shooting in September 2009, Anglin walked up to Webster, following various outbursts of violence between the two men and others in the club that night, and first shot him in the head before firing two more shots at his body. One of the shots passed through Webster and wounded another man in the stomach. Anglin then calmly departed the club and made his escape.

Although around 300 people were in the club at the time, the police were unable to find a single person willing to come forward and give evidence without their anonymity being protected. In the end prosecutors secured protection for the two eye witnesses and Anglin, who did not give evidence at his trial, was found guilty as charged by the judge.

During his first appeal Anglin stuck to his position that he was not the shooter. He argued through his attorneys that the identification evidence was poor, that the witnesses should not have been granted anonymity, and that because they were the evidence should not have been admitted. But that appeal failed.

During the hearing for his life sentence tariff, which happened after the implementation of the Conditional Release Law, the possibility that Anglin was accepting responsibility for the killing emerged when the lawyers argued that Anglin had been provoked and that he was also suffering from mental health problems.

While the chief justice accepted that Anglin and his girlfriend had been involved in an encounter with Webster in front of a lot people and there was degree of provocation, he did not find it amounted to such humiliation, as argued by Anglin, that it could have explained his response.

The court still considered the crime a gang-style, cold-blooded execution that amounted to retribution, not provocation. He was given the recommended 30-year term for his life tariff.

But after that hearing, Anglin applied to re-open an appeal against the conviction. Appearing without a lawyer on Thursday, the West Bay man and one-time gang leader argued that he had never been given the chance to answer a manslaughter charge based on both provocation by Webster that night and because he was suffering from PTS.

The appeal court observed that Anglin had now changed his stance after adamantly denying being the shooter throughout the trial and first appeal, now admitting he was the gunman to argue the new grounds.

Agreeing with the chief justice, the court did not accept that Anglin had been provoked. Regarding the claims about his state of mind, they noted in their ruling some conflict among the mental health experts, who found that Anglin was suffering from a personality disorder and other mental health problems but found nothing to suggest he was suffering from any kind of diminished responsibility at the time of the killing.

Reviewing the various submissions that Anglin had made to the higher court, the three judges dismissed the attempt to reopen the appeal as the grounds “did not fulfill the demanding criteria” to open a settled case.

They said there was nothing exceptional and no arguable case of injustice, but that the “applicant was merely seeking another bite of the cherry” after his original grounds of appeal had all failed.

The Court of Appeal, however, did state that Anglin could still appeal the 30-year tariff separately and advised him to seek legal counsel to assist in that case.

