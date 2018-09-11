Cyclist killed in collision on ETH
(CNS) UPDATED: The cyclist who was killed in a crash on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway this morning is a 56-year-old resident originally from Australia, the police have confirmed. The man was killed at the scene some time after 7:30am Tuesday along the stretch of highway between Yacht Drive and Batabano. Both the car and the bicycle involved in the collision were travelling north towards West Bay. Police said the victim died at the scene but the motorist was said to have been uninjured. No other details or explanation for the collision have yet been revealed given the road has a designated cycle lane.
The incident caused significant delays earlier this morning after police closed the northbound lane and diverted traffic on to the West Bay Road. The incident is now under investigation by the traffic unit.
So sad. I don’t drive on that road, have been safely driven by others , but it seems like way too many accidents happen there. Is there anything in particular causing these accidents besides careless driving and speeding? Surely there must be a remedy to that. Condolences to the family. Please remember that we really need to look out for each other. There is no need to speed anywhere in Cayman, every where is just down the road or up the road from wherever we are at any given time
Rest in Peace dear Chap, always a delight to meet you when you came around. Deepest condolences to your family.
As motorists, we need to be more vigilant and we need to obey the road codes! Just this morning, while in traffic, I took my own two eyes and saw so many drivers behind their steering wheels with their phones and other gadgets; one lady in particular got me so upset.
She was driving with what appeared to be an ipad laying flat ONNNN the steering. This woman was at times too close to the car in front of her and because her eyes were obviously not on the road, she was delaying traffic on her side. She was simply not with the timing of the traffic flow.
When the police pull them over, they have all sorts of excuses and even go as far as threatening and badmouthing the police.
WE need to STOP and think!
May this man RIP 🙁
two issues:
why don’t these new roads have cctv where all road offenders can be easily recorded and prosecuted???
why don’t the police enforce basic rules of the road…how many cyclists do you see at night with no lights, helmets or even reflectors?
More common than you would think. You got pedestrians wearing dark clothing and usually skin is dark as well so they invisible until the last second. You got the dirtbiker gangs where they all ride together with no lights. You got cyclists and other drivers who never signal where you are going.
Honestly the speeders never bother me as much as the people who are distracted or careless.
Drivers here seem to drive with resentment towards cyclists. I’ve had to stop because I live in SS and had several near misses due to careless drivers.
And that part of the road even has a cycle lane!!!
I’m with you. I miss cycling here, but decided my life wasn’t worth the risk .I’ve had motorists deliberately try to run me off the road by swerving to get their rear quarter to clip me on the way past , its no joking matter. Condolences to the family of the victim in this incident.
So someone obeys the law and pulls over to use a cell phone. Kudos to you for being a law abiding citizen. Albeit it is sad and unfortunate that this man was killed, I could hardly find 1% of fault to the driver of the car. Be it the side of the road or a bike lane the owness is on the individual riding the bike to keep his eyes on the path in front of him. Anything could happen. Someone could be walking, an iguana, chicken, or dog could be standing there. You hit that and go flying , maybe even into traffic.
Everyone using the road is responsible for themselves. Use caution and be safe Cayman.
Everyone using the road is responsible for themselves AND has a duty of care to all other road users. Yes, look out for yourself, but you also have to look after everyone else, and if you are driving a car, you can do more damage than anyone operating any lesser vehicle or on foot, let alone animals; the law acknowledges that when it looks at the driver’s actions and vehicle in relation to the victim’s (if any).
You need to check the traffic regulations and Highway Code – stopping in a dedicated cycle lane is clearly forbidden (and answering a call on your cell phone is not remotely the type of emergency that would justify breaking that rule).
If the description of the accident is accurate, however, I don’t think anyone would contend that the cyclist does not also bear reapobsibility (and thank goodness it was a parked car rather than a pedestrian / jogger, otherwise there could have been more than one fatality).
You can’t park in a bike lane. To be honest, unless your car is broken down, a driver wanting to pull over to use their cell phone should pull over safely in an appropriate place that does not place any pressure or risk to other road users. Or go hands free like the rest of the modern world. Frankly, I would never intentionally pull over on any of the bypasses even the ones without bike lanes, because of the speed and the constant overtaking by vehicles.
Are you blaming the cyclist?
RIP cyclist and condolences to the family. Accidents will happen but clearly poor road-use habits increase the likelihood. At times, I’ve seen drivers and cyclists alike doing unsafe, illegal and downright stupid things on the roads. Until road use practices improve, we can expect more serious and/or fatal accidents.
My big problem is with the insensitive people who take and send out pics of accident victims (or victims of violent crime) even before family can be notified. This is grossly disrespectful and sick! What if it were you or someone in your family, would you like that? Do unto others as you would like them do unto you!!
I drive up and down this road many times a day and there are always bike riders.
It saw the pictures and it looks like the bike hit the back of the SUV. This suggests that the SUV was either parked or slowly moving on the side of the road. I hope the driver was not reversing.
Most of the bike riders do not use the bike lane will ride at the side of the car lane. This guy had the aero bars on his bike and was probably riding with this head down in a streamlined position. In this position, you have to make the effort to see what is ahead. That is how he can hit the back of the SUV head first.
I am a bike rider and ride my bike up and down that portion of the ETH. I always use the bike lane. It is for my safety. And I ride as if everyone else it a nut because in an accident, the bike rider always gets the worst of the crash.
I am sorry for the death but would really want to have more facts on how it happened before blaming either side.
“would really want to have more facts on how it happened before blaming either side” Except that you just did that in your diatribe…
what is it with this road and killing people.
RIP. Great fella and will be sorely missed.
A few observations regarding the roads:
1. The bike lanes aren’t for cars to pull over, park, and take their dogs for a walk.
2. Cyclist and pedestrians are vulnerable when they’re on the road. Drivers should protect them and be considerate for them. Drive slowly, give them space, be observant of their needs.
3. Please stop taking pictures of accident victims.
Stay safe.
We need to erect armadillo humps and/or bollards along the bike lanes and traffic circles to protect cyclists from careless and negligent vehicle drivers – cutting corners or texting into the lanes. We must develop a safe bicycle-friendly (and healthy) transportation option island-wide. Nobody should be dying. The cycling and triathlon associations should be meeting with Chamber partners, NRA officials, and Gov’t Minister to ensure nothing like this happens again.
Apparently he ran into the back of a car that had pulled off on the side of the road. It’s really sad, SIP friend.
Time for the bike lane to be separated from the main road by bollards so that runners and cyclists can use it safely.
This sounds like a very sad situation. Dont know the details so not making any specific observations about this accident. I would observe the following:
1. Many car and motor cycle drivers treat the ETH like it was the Daytona Speedway. I live off this road and at night the sound of speeding vehicles and screaming brakes is crazy;
2. Generally cyclists come out the worst in any incident but they also have responsibilities. I witnessed a cyclist a few days ago run a person off the path on WB road as they cycled along the pavement. It is illegal to cycle on any pavement;
3. Cyclists also must stop cycling on the wrong side of the road as it is both dangerous and illegal;
4 likewise drivers should not be in cycle lanes and need to take more care. We all are supposed to share the same road;
5. I agree with other comments that cctv must be put in place on all these highways and enforce the laws. It would make it safer for all and hopefully improve peoples’ attitudes on the roads.
I agree, but the cycle lanes also need to be cleaned, as when they are covered in debris as they often are, even the cyclists need to ride on the road in order to avoid tyre punctures.
Are there any other places in the world where people are allowed to cycle or run on high speed motorways?(just wondering..)
All bollards will do is take up even more of the scant free space there is…
So very sad. He was gentleman.
It was only a matter of time! I always see cars cutting into the cycle lane on that corner. What’s the point of going into the cycle lane?!?!?
What a tragedy – R.I.P. Prayers to the family.
I hope the sick f who took a picture of the deceased on the roadway and shared it, will
be located and taking care of. Disgusting individual beside the fact no one wants or schold see such pictures. 2 of my co workers
got this picture within minutes – speechless. Glad I don’t know ppl who would share those things.
This is the worse place i’ve ever known for traffic violations and fatal accidents per square mile!!! Oh, not forgetting the serious crime rate as well. God help Cayman.
You must be a troll! I would like to know where you are from? Then compare your home to ours.
Dude, nowhere I travel, I see so many accidents like in Cayman, I’m Caymanian however, i travel a lot for work and drive a lot all over the world, hardly I see vehicle accidents. In Cayman, I see accidents pretty much every other day. So, I do agree that Cayman roads are dangerous, I wish I was wrong!
PS. I’m not the person who posted the initial comment, I’m just giving my two cents.
Not a troll, it is true.
The Cayman Islands is a third world country when it comes to road safety. Drink driving, texting at the wheel, making phone calls while driving, overtaking on white lines, carelessness because of failing to use mirrors, failing to signal, failing to look right at roundabouts……….
My home town in the UK is comparable in size to Cayman – there is on average one road death every two years, in Cayman there are 10+ per year……….
I agree, the driving here is atrocious. Every single day I either witness or have to directly avoid an accident because someone does not understand the basic concept of a roundabout, an overtaking lane and giving way to the right. Oh and the lack of using indicators. It astounds me.
As example, this morning I had to abruptly break and honked my horn at a female driver who entered the roundabout so close to my front end when i had right of way. I then witnessed the same driver cause another driver to brake abruptly (they also honked at her) because she proceeded to merge into a lane that she should have given way to; she didn’t stop or decrease speed at all but just went right through by the skin of her teeth.
Ah 10.51, never admit there is a problem, eh? Deflect it somewhere else and never do anything about our own issues. Very bright. You ever wonder why this place is going to the dogs?
locals treat this highway as a race track when they get onto it.
solution: cctv cameras that will catch dangerous drivers and speeders.
10:06, “Locals”?, only locals? Wow.
I don’t know if you’re local, but I think it’s safe to say that you’re a idiot.
Some locals yes, but also some expats, some “residents”, and some of whomever else finds themselves behind a steering wheel.
Maybe not locals, but pretty much anyone in a later model Honda Accord.
Not just locals
Maybe not these islanders but I guarantee they are islanders.. probably from next door.
I think everyone using the road can be reminded to use extra care considering there are so many accidents and deaths.
It’s one of now several roads here that gives people road rage because it is clearly capable of being used at a higher speed but the limit is stubbornly down where it is. The tendency to drive on that road above the speed limit is far from treating it like a race track. Perhaps if it had a realistic speed limit, cyclists and pedestrians would treat it with the caution it deserves and drivers would not speed quite as much as they do now.
1:48 – you are actually wrong. By engineering standards the length of the road, speed, and size reflect an accurate speed. What people need to do it realize you are not going to get home all that much faster if the speed is higher taking in account the length. That is generally reflected by people who pass myself and we meet at the next red light.
There is no reason to speed anywhere. The road may seem capable of having a higher speed limit but it may not be designed for it.
Also, many people have never driven at highway speeds nor even had lessons in doing so.
Finally, you don’t see riders on highways usually in other countries as it is downright dangerous. However, we have so few main road routes that riders have to share them, so speeds need to kept suitably low for this. What I don’t understand is why more people aren’t ditching their cars and riding anyway. It is healthy and we have near perfect conditions (weather and topography).
The roads should all be designed to accommodate riders safely and government should be pushing healthy activities like this. One DG 5K a year is a great start to bringing awareness to the need for healthy exercise, but the other 364 days there should be a push to continued activity of all sorts.
Speeding isn’t as bad as drinking or phone driving. At least the speeders are forced to watch their surroundings. I wish everyone would drive more cautiously but that a long way from ever happening.