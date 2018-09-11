Cyclist killed in collision on ETH

(CNS) UPDATED: The cyclist who was killed in a crash on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway this morning is a 56-year-old resident originally from Australia, the police have confirmed. The man was killed at the scene some time after 7:30am Tuesday along the stretch of highway between Yacht Drive and Batabano. Both the car and the bicycle involved in the collision were travelling north towards West Bay. Police said the victim died at the scene but the motorist was said to have been uninjured. No other details or explanation for the collision have yet been revealed given the road has a designated cycle lane.

The incident caused significant delays earlier this morning after police closed the northbound lane and diverted traffic on to the West Bay Road. The incident is now under investigation by the traffic unit.

Category: Local News