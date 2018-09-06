Customs warehouse workers accused of theft

(CNS): Two civilian employees of the Customs Department who work in the warehouse have been arrested on suspicion of theft following a joint RCIPS-led operation of customs and police officers yesterday. Collector of Customs Charles Clifford said that, as a result of the allegations, the two workers, who are still in police custody, have been suspended from their civilian posts with the department and placed on required leave. One worker, aged 48, is from West Bay and the other, aged 31, is from George Town. No details were revealed about what had been taken and when. Clifford stated that as this is an active investigation he would make no further comment at this time.

Category: Crime, Customs, Police