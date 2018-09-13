(CNS): A review undertaken by the government’s Internal Audit Service (IAS) earlier this year into the process surrounding the recruitment of the chief executive officer for the Cayman Islands Stock Exchange in 2017 has found that it was not in compliance with the Public Authorities Law. Nevertheless, the auditors found that the flawed process which resulted in the appointment of former finance minister Marco Archer as the CEO would not have affected that outcome and that the violation of the law stemmed from misunderstandings of the meaning, intent and application of the law.

The audit, which was completed in March, found that the board, which is chaired by local attorney Anthony Travers, had breached five sections of the legislation, which included a failure by the board to consult with the relevant minister before starting the recruitment process and then appointing Archer.

No job description was given to the Portfolio of the Civil Service for review, and when the job was advertised there was no indication of the salary range, nor was the salary ever evaluated by the portfolio, as required by the PAL.

A summary that was drawn up for the board on the candidates misrepresented Archer’s qualifications. No interviews were ever conducted or any other vetting processes, and no short list was ever prepared. The CSX board did not meet but appears to have selected Archer after exchanges of emails, based on CVs and the summary document.

The audit found prejudicial statements in the emails about some of the other four candidates who applied. The board also failed to secure references or conduct any background checks on the former minister, and there was no medical certificate for him even after he had been employed.

“The job advertisement was inadequate, documentation prepared to aid the evaluation of the candidate contained erroneous information and lacked completeness,” the audit found, as the author, Andy Bonner, concluded that the CSX board was not in compliance with sections 24-28 of the law.

“There is a lack of documentation to justify the absence of a short list of candidates, interviews or the creation of a panel report supporting the decision of the members in the selection of the successful candidate,” he found.

The audit unit had recommended that the CSX board commit to comply with the legislation during future recruitment and that the deputy governor implement a system to ensure that existing and new board members receive training to avoid the risk in future of an unsuitable candidate being hired.

The audit was made public after Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller requested a copy some months ago and recently received the document. Miller had raised concerns about the recruitment process for some time, but he told CNS this week that he did not blame the successful candidate.

Miller said he was concerned that the board, like many others, is not following the law, that there is a lack of transparency and no one is being held accountable when things do go wrong. He said that, despite all of the efforts to address the numerous problems regarding oversight of the statutory authorities and government companies, things seemed to be getting worse.

“I am troubled by the boards which are operating ultra vires of the laws,” the opposition leader said. “Often times government checks and balances are just not there. Board members need to follow the law and when they don’t, they need to be sacked.”

Category: Business, Financial Services