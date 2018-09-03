Community mourns passing of local music star

| 03/09/2018 | 1 Comment
Cayman News Service

Charles Gregory (photo courtesy of CNCF)

(CNS): Local musician Charles Gregory, the owner and managing director of Hopscotch Studios and a hugely popular figure in the local music and entertainment scene, died this weekend, police have confirmed. Many condolences and tributes were posted on social media on Monday from friends, local businesses and NGOs as the news of his death spread throughout the community. Described as a genius by many, he played a key part in the development of many local artists and musicians and was the sound man at the majority of live events in the Cayman Islands for many years. 

Gregory was found around 7:30pm Sunday at an address on North Sound Road in George Town and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The RCIPS offered their condolences to his family.

Tags:

Category: Local News

Comments (1)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Sharon Danvers says:
    03/09/2018 at 10:35 pm

    Gone too soon. RIP Gregory. George Town Primary sure do miss you.

    Reply

Please include your email address in the form below if you are using your real name. You can use a pseudonym, with or without leaving an email address, or just leave the form blank to be "Anonymous". All comments will be moderated before they are published. Please read the CNS Comment Policy at the top of this page.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«

SIGN UP FOR THE CNS NEWS LETTER, SENT EVERY WEEKDAY STRAIGHT TO  YOUR INBOX