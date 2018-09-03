Community mourns passing of local music star

(CNS): Local musician Charles Gregory, the owner and managing director of Hopscotch Studios and a hugely popular figure in the local music and entertainment scene, died this weekend, police have confirmed. Many condolences and tributes were posted on social media on Monday from friends, local businesses and NGOs as the news of his death spread throughout the community. Described as a genius by many, he played a key part in the development of many local artists and musicians and was the sound man at the majority of live events in the Cayman Islands for many years.

Gregory was found around 7:30pm Sunday at an address on North Sound Road in George Town and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The RCIPS offered their condolences to his family.

Category: Local News