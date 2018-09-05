(CNS): Government workers can look forward to a pay increase of 5% in their pay packets next month, which will be backdated to 1 July. Premier Alden McLaughlin announced the hike in the cost of living allowance (COLA) for civil servants on Wednesday during his address to the Legislative Assembly special meeting on Cayman Brac, saying his government’s successes would not have been achieved without the assistance of civil servants. He said the 5% will start to be paid with the September salary. But the country’s leader signaled further good news:

Providing that the economy remains strong, there would be another COLA increase in 2020 to adjust for the Consumer Price Index between 2018 and 2020.

“This will finally begin to bring civil servant salaries back on track after seven or more years of playing catch-up with an increasing cost of living,” he said. “This will also complete the plans started during the last administration to bring civil servants pay back in line and will not only benefit families of civil servants but is money that will be spent back into the local economy.”

McLaughlin also announced broader salary scale reviews for police and fire officers, as well as those employed by the Department of Environmental Health. The premier said that this was to ensure that government could attract and retain the staff it needs. He said more information would be revealed at a later date after the reviews are completed.

Category: Government Finance, Local News, Politics