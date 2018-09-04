(CNS): Officials from the UK remained silent this week as the investigation into allegations made against Governor Anwar Choudhury by office and household staff rolled into the third month. Twelve weeks into the probe, Matthew Forbes, who heads the governor’s office, said that he had no further updates on the inquiry, despite earlier direction from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office that the investigation was expected to last up to six weeks. Choudhury was suspended from his job and recalled to London around 12 June and no one has made any official comment about the status of the inquiry since the revelation that complaints had been filed by the employees.

Following the death of Choudhury’s mother in July, officials confirmed this had delayed the process but no new timeline was given as to when the issue would be resolved.

Since his removal after just a few months in office, speculation about the allegations have filled the void created by the FCO’s silence. While CNS understands that the accusations relate to bullying, rumours have persisted that the move was political because the governor had plans to shake up the civil service and was taking his remit to ensure good governance seriously. The opposition has also raised concerns about the recall and questioned the basis of the allegations.

A petition was started to demand Choudhury’s reinstatement, while a second petition was started calling for Franz Manderson, the deputy governor who has been acting in the role as governor since Choudhury went back to London, to be given the job permanently. That is an online petition which currently has 794 names, while the petition to ‘Bring Back Choudhury’ had been limited to registered voters only. CNS recently requested the number of signatures and we are awaiting a response.

Category: Local News