(CNS): Chantelle Day, who is from the Cayman Islands, and her British fiancée, Vickie Bodden, will be pursuing a human rights challenge in the courts in addition to a judicial review of the registrar’s refusal to grant the same-sex couple the opportunity to marry. Day and Bodden, who are now living in Cayman, are pursuing their goal to legally marry here and settle with their adopted daughter. Although the former governor and the deputy governor have both acknowledged that the Cayman Islands will have to adopt some form of civil unions for same-sex couples, the government is choosing to fight Day and Bodden in the courts.

The case, which is being heard by Chief Justice Anthony Smellie, is still in the early stages, but in a short hearing yesterday they were given leave to add a constitutional challenge under the Bill of Rights to their existing judicial review application.

The chief justice also indicated that Bodden should be allowed to remain in the Cayman Islands until the case is heard, as is the norm when people are involved in legal challenges that can take considerable time to dealt with.

When the couple arrived back in Cayman with their daughter last month, the immigration department gave Bodden the right to remain here for six months. She cannot be a dependent of Day because they are not allowed to marry, and so she is at risk of being separated from her family.

During this recent hearing, a representative for the Attorney General’s Office attended but did not wish to reveal the grounds for either the government’s opposition to the judicial review or the human rights challenge.

Day, who is an attorney with a local offshore firm, moved back to her native Cayman in August with her family. She chose not to marry in the UK because that union, while legal in Britain, would not be recognised here because she is a Caymanian.

The women have both expressed their wish to marry in the country where they intend to live and bring up their child, and ensure that the union is legal and recognised in the same way marriages are for heterosexual couples.

Consequently, the women opted to test their belief that the law and Cayman Islands Constitution does provide a route for them to marry, opening the door for equality under the law for all couples.

The case is expected to be back before the courts early next month to confirm the process and timeline for the trial.

