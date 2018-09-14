Couple cleared for HR challenge in marriage refusal
(CNS): Chantelle Day, who is from the Cayman Islands, and her British fiancée, Vickie Bodden, will be pursuing a human rights challenge in the courts in addition to a judicial review of the registrar’s refusal to grant the same-sex couple the opportunity to marry. Day and Bodden, who are now living in Cayman, are pursuing their goal to legally marry here and settle with their adopted daughter. Although the former governor and the deputy governor have both acknowledged that the Cayman Islands will have to adopt some form of civil unions for same-sex couples, the government is choosing to fight Day and Bodden in the courts.
The case, which is being heard by Chief Justice Anthony Smellie, is still in the early stages, but in a short hearing yesterday they were given leave to add a constitutional challenge under the Bill of Rights to their existing judicial review application.
The chief justice also indicated that Bodden should be allowed to remain in the Cayman Islands until the case is heard, as is the norm when people are involved in legal challenges that can take considerable time to dealt with.
When the couple arrived back in Cayman with their daughter last month, the immigration department gave Bodden the right to remain here for six months. She cannot be a dependent of Day because they are not allowed to marry, and so she is at risk of being separated from her family.
During this recent hearing, a representative for the Attorney General’s Office attended but did not wish to reveal the grounds for either the government’s opposition to the judicial review or the human rights challenge.
Day, who is an attorney with a local offshore firm, moved back to her native Cayman in August with her family. She chose not to marry in the UK because that union, while legal in Britain, would not be recognised here because she is a Caymanian.
The women have both expressed their wish to marry in the country where they intend to live and bring up their child, and ensure that the union is legal and recognised in the same way marriages are for heterosexual couples.
Consequently, the women opted to test their belief that the law and Cayman Islands Constitution does provide a route for them to marry, opening the door for equality under the law for all couples.
The case is expected to be back before the courts early next month to confirm the process and timeline for the trial.
To assist Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden in their legal battle, visit their Gofundme page.
Category: Local News
You know what the government has to do in order to pave the way for these two women to be legally married in the Cayman Islands? Nothing. They have to get out of the way, and allow existing human rights laws to prevail.
It is all of US that are attaching conditions on their lawful and rightful marriage. Why does it matter to anyone if they get married? Who does it hurt? The terms of their relationship are none of our business.
Does their marriage infringe on anyone else’s rights? NO!
I want my government to stand down and get out of the way and support equal rights for all Caymanians.
Good luck ladies! We’re with ya!
Government, just because the court will tell you to make the necessary changes will not make you appear any better. So just go ahead and make the changes. Do not waste our tax money on “fighting” this issue.
Every Caymanian should have the right to be happy, live with any other consenting adult, and enjoy the benefits offered by our other laws. Why is that so difficult to accept?
Welcome home Chantelle & Vickie.
Go for it ladies, about time this place had a shakedown. Sadly this is actually what CIG wants, a court case that they lose so they have to change the law. Then they can say to their supporters “it wasn’t us”…shows a complete lack of honesty, and absolutely no testicular fortitude on CIG’s behalf, whilst wasting these ladies time and money on something they will ultimately win. I hope they get all costs awarded too. Good luck ladies.
What a waste of time, effort, energy and money!! So many more important things to fight for in this world other than this crap.
No one screamed that CMA was wasting time, effort, energy or money was being they organised an event where thousands of people gathered in the Lion Centre for a hate rally for under the facade of “Traditional Caymanian Values” ironically the keynote speaker wasn’t even Caymanian but I guess by “Caymanian values” we mean generic christian talking points that we don’t even hold our own leaders to i.e. XXXXX isn’t exactly a paragon of virtue, yet the the Ministers association has no qualms about supporting him or his governments
They can call it whatever they want, the name changes nothing about the underlying message. No one is fooled when the Westboro Baptist Church spreads the same messaging, but as long as their tone is civil and they don’t use naughty language we allow churches and religious leaders in Cayman to spread essentially the same messaging in a different wrapper.
The entire CMA website is dedicated to anti-LGBT propaganda, “research” and features essentially no other topics, nothing about charity work, or church projects, nothing in relation to church services or groups simply anti gay messaging spun to make it seem as if they are the victims under attack or the ones being discriminated against.
CMA is nothing more than the political arm of the Church organizations, releasing letters against anything the elected members of the Legislative Assembly do that they disagree with. Promoting the political goals of their far right ideologies and acting as the victims throughout.
In any other country they could (and would) be recognized as nothing more than a hate group, but here in Cayman once you cover your hate filled thesis in flowery language and niceties you can get away with saying just about anything except of course if you disagree with them
In Cayman insulting religions is illegal, disturbing religious assemblies is illegal, and wounding religious feelings verbally, in writing, or with gestures is illegal under Part V of the Penal code
So despite what the association claims to support, they have no interest in opposing views or debate, they simply wish to dominate all spheres of Caymanian life with their decisions made in advance in accordance to a 2000 year old collection of texts.
See for yourself:
http://www.caymin.ky/
Take note of the cute voice messages now being used by the leadership of the Association to try to stir up opposition to the issue in any possible way
Take note of the Premier’s Statement during the Rally for “Traditional Caymanian Values”:
“I equally want to make it clear that no matter what my own religious beliefs, or indeed the beliefs of the other members of my Government, as your Premier I also have an obligation under the law and the Constitution, and indeed given my religious upbringing under the teachings of Christ, to ensure that all people, but especially any minority group, regardless of differences, receive fair treatment and respect under the law and constitution of our Islands.” – Premier Alden Mclaughlin (11 September, 2016)
Please feel free to go ahead and fight for those other things, as the actions of these women have no bearing on your ability to do so.
Thank you
Yet you have no sympathy. What if your child wanted to fight for his/ her rights to marry who they want? Will you say the same thing to them? That fighting for their rights is a waste of time, effort and money? That there are more important things to fight for? Smhh, should be ashamed of yourself.
Certainly an absurd waste of our money fighting something our “leadership” should already know we have a civil obligation to provide, by virtue of being a UK Territory.
Exactly, so just let it pass and move on. Shouldn’t have to fight for it at all. Should be a non-issue. Consenting adults, not hurting anyone.
FACTS family. Facts….but they sleep.
Exactly, a good reason why the Government should just change the law to move with modern times and everyone can get on with their own lives.
Tony, Al, wha ya say now?
I am a Father who has been fighting the judicial system for highly discriminatory rulings in child custody matters. I sincerely hope cns gives the numerous Fathers who have wrongly lost custody of their children due to the fraud that takes place in closed chambers, will eventually get as much coverage on cns as this matter does.
Yaaaassss !!! My brother went through the system. “Best interest of the child” my a*s. More like how much money can we take out of this Father’s pocket for these lawyers while keeping the mother angry enough to keep fighting.
In what flippin world is a 4 days a month suitable for a child to spend with their Father (who is a great Dad) while the mother is a drunk, popping pills, committed perjury, and hardly feeds her child.
This family court is pathetic and shameful.
Preach for far to long men have been unfairly treated by the courts.
All the best ladies , welcome them to this new century , keep up the fight , hope to see you all soon .
Quick someone get the popcorn!
Bible thumpers claiming to be the victim because they can’t have their way to force their indoctrinated lifestyle onto everyone in this country in 3.. 2..
Allowing two people to live in peace and love each other isn’t going to make you gay and no one is telling you that you must be. Sheesh.
I don’t believe in your Bible, but I sure as hell believe in a God, and in morals.
I support the government in fighting against this legislation.
No one is stopping them from living in peace and love with each other. They are doing that right now.