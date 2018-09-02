Cayman Islands: a political tragedy in paradise

Gilbert Connolly writes: This article focuses on the historical and current role of the Caymanian politician in providing, or not providing, socio-economic and political protection for the Caymanian people. It assumes that Caymanians are the first responsibility of local politicians. It also asserts that politicians are responsible for the unemployment and unacceptable economic and social conditions that many Caymanians find themselves in today. I have presented several socio-economic issues which I believe demonstrate how politicians have failed in the discharge of their responsibilities.

The primary responsibility of any government, including the Cayman Islands Government, is to protect the individual rights and freedoms of its citizens. Governments have many other responsibilities, such as managing the economy, providing equal opportunity, and ensuring the rule of law and justice, just to name a few.

Politicians are elected to form and manage the government, which provides protection and services for the people. In this context, protection does not mean protection from attacks from external hostile forces, which is the responsibility of the United Kingdom. However, it means ensuring the legal rights and economic opportunities of its citizens within its borders are protected.

Early vision – Cayman Protection Law 1971

Caymanian politicians of the 1950s and ’60s understood the economic change that was about to take place – with the development of the tourism industry in the 1960s – and had a clear vision of the need to protect the economic and political rights of Caymanians. Therefore, in 1971 the Caymanian Protection Law was passed.

The Memorandum of Objects and Reasons of the law states that “there has arisen a grave risk that the social character of the Islands as well as the way of life of the population may be adversely affected by the influx of private and business settlers, and other consequential factors”.

What great foresight and wisdom displayed by our forefathers to predict some of the changes that would take place in our society! The politicians of the day wanted to send a clear message as to what was the main purpose of the law; hence the title Caymanian Protection Law was chosen.

Based on the stated purpose of the law, it is also reasonable to infer that our forefathers also intended to provide a framework of protection for future politicians to build on. They saw the beginning of a new economic future for the Cayman Islands and for Caymanians and realised that the development of the islands would require specialized and skilled labour. However, they also realised that future labour needs should not be met at the expense of disenfranchising Caymanian workers.

In other words, the politicians back then wanted Caymanians to own their share of the economic pie and the law provided a framework for that vision to be realised. Prior to the transformation of Cayman’s economy from seafearing endeavours to tourism and financial services, Cayman produced the captains, chief engineers and other skilled mariners, whose income kept the Cayman economy functioning. Therefore, in that kind of economy there was no need to protect jobs for Caymanians.

Regrettably, the Hansard in the Cayman Islands Legislative Assembly (LA) will show that the Caymanian Protection Law 1971 was amended by subsequent politicians until it died a slow and painful death. The demise of the Caymanian Protection Law took away the political and economic protection that our forefathers intended for Caymanians.

Realignment of the Caymanian worker

The erosion of the Caymanian Protection Law opened floodgates to foreign workers of all skill levels who were allowed into the Cayman Islands. No record was found of a government study to assist politicians in understanding the risks of importing foreign workers. There is no record to show that politicians understand the advantages and disadvantages of importing workers to form Cayman’s middle class, as opposed to educating and training Caymanians to take on this role.

Doctors, lawyers and other professionals were paid high salaries and eventually given Caymanian Status as a bonus, just for showing up for work. Caymanians who made similar commitment to serving the country were thrown overboard and left to swim or drown.

It is accepted that work plays an important role on the individual level as well as on the larger societal level. On the individual level, a job strengthens family bonds, and gives structure and meaning to life. Most importantly, jobs provide the financial means by which a person can access and purchase necessary goods and services.

However, when politicians intervene in the marketplace, as in the case of the Cayman Islands, and create obstacles (work permits) to the natural distribution of jobs, the result is unemployment and social instability. In the Cayman experience, Caymanians are marginalized. They lose self-esteem, must accept government handouts, and many turn to crime and other questionable activities to survive. This kind of environment also invites political manipulation of jobs to maintain political power.

Decades after the transformation of Cayman’s economy, the indications are the politicians still have not learnt about the risk and economic impact that foreign workers have on the economy. For example, do they understand the impact of funds sent home monthly by foreign workers have on the economy? Do they understand the impact that foreign workers have on the island’s physical infrastructure and services?

Equally important, do they understand the risk and the impact that the grant of Caymanian Status has on our political system of government? For example, if you have a concentration of Caymanian Status holders forming the majority of voters in an electoral district, what is the impact on our elections? In addition, we know that large numbers of unskilled foreign workers are forced to live in deplorable housing conditions, thereby adding to Cayman’s poorest class.

Consequential factors of development

Today Cayman is known for its natural beauty, tourism and financial industries. For a long time, politicians have attempted to portray Cayman as a paradise with no problems.

One of the problems they have denied is the existence of any poverty in the islands. Anyone who has paid attention would know that there are far too many Caymanians living in poverty and suffering just to survive the daily challenges of life. Between the glitter of new buildings Cayman’s poverty becomes the “invisible poverty”, unless you know where to look. In many regional countries, poverty is clearly visible through the existence of shanty towns or slums.

Cayman’s poverty and suffering are not concentrated in just one area; therefore, it is less visible to the unknowing eye. Those of us who have been around long enough to remember having to use outside toilets, cook on the ground, and sleep on plantain leaves mattresses would know that poverty has always been part of the Cayman experience.

However, there is a difference between poverty then and poverty now. Then, Caymanians did not go hungry or lose their dignity because they were poor. Today, poor Caymanians have lost their dignity, and far too many go hungry.

I have had the opportunity to work for the Elections Office during four elections and in the discharge of my responsibilities, I have visited hundreds of homes in the George Town District. I have seen the new kind of poverty and suffering on a larger scale than most people. This kind of poverty and suffering is not restricted to George Town but is present throughout the islands.

Many more Caymanians would go to bed hungry at nights if it was not for charities that deliver food on a regular basis. How many of our children go to school hungry? In a recent article “Effects of Crime on Society” it is stated: “Numerous government studies have shown clear links between poverty and increased crime levels. These studies show that people exposed to poverty and the inherent challenges are more likely to commit crime”.

Cayman’s prison is overflowing with prisoners and the government will have to find additional space to house them. In today’s Cayman society we have gangs and a growing drug culture. Published statistics state that in 2017 the police processed 2,500 criminals. The politicians approve an annual budget of CI$60,000-70,000 to maintain each prisoner at Northward Prison and CI$16,000 per year scholarship for our young Caymanians to go overseas to get an education.

In other words, Cayman is better at producing criminals than educating Caymanians to be productive citizens and grow our middle class. What if the government was spending CI$70,000 per year on scholarships for deserving young Caymanians to attend the best universities possible? This budget allocation is indeed a misguided prioritization of national needs. I believe that this fact alone is enough to indict our politicians for political mismanagement.

We know that once you are criminalized your chances of playing a full and productive role in society is significantly reduced. Why are young Caymanians choosing a life of crime? This is another complex question which deserves a full and complete answer. I argue that it is largely due to the lack of planning by our politicians. Politics is not an exact science, but that is not an excuse for not planning for the future of the Caymanian people.

I acknowledge that family and discipline play a role in this problem as well. It is interesting to note that on a per capita basis, Cayman is producing criminals at a faster rate than most industrialized nations. Do our politicians really understand the causes of these deviant social changes in our society and why we have gone from a law-abiding society to a lawless society? Does the government have a national plan to address these issues?

Political inertia

So why have Caymanians stood quietly on the sidelines while politicians give away their birthrights and mismanaged the government? This is a complex question which demands in-depth research by social scientists. In a 2007 paper titled “Colonialism and Psychology of Culture” by Nancy Abelmann, she states, “Although still rare, there are emerging efforts to identify and examine ways in which the psychological functioning of individuals has been affected by their own or their nation-colonial past.”

The research shows that there is a direct correlation between colonialism and the colonized individual’s psychological mindset. In most case studies, the colonized individual has exhibited an inferior mentality when compared with outsiders. In Cayman, it is common knowledge that Caymanians believe that anyone or anything imported from abroad is superior to anyone or anything Caymanian.

Based on the research on this subject, I have concluded that the underlying factor contributing to Caymanians’ lack of involvement in the political process is the colonial experience. In other words, our colonial masters have taught us to depend on foreigners for leadership and management of our affairs.

Whatever the reason, my argument is that where a group of people considers themselves inferior or believe they are incapable of managing their own affairs, they will look to the outside for someone who is considered superior to manage it for them.

In the interest of clarity, let me hasten to add that an individual’s inferior mentality due to colonialism is not limited to Caymanians but includes other nationalities that suffered the colonial experience. Needless to say, there is no evidence to support the notion that Caymanians are mentally inferior, although they are conditioned to believe that.

If this assumption is true, then it could explain why Caymanians have allowed politicians to give away their birthright and mismanage the influx of foreign workers, while Caymanians are unemployed and suffering.

It is unconscionable and indefensible that a government can issue 25,000 work permits to foreign workers while thousands of Caymanians are unable to find work. Particularly troubling are young Caymanians who go away to get their academic qualifications only to be told when they return that there are no jobs. This is yet another example that politicians are more concerned with protecting the interest of their rich business friends than caring about the needs of the average Caymanian. This also demonstrates that politicians are driven to protect the needs of special interest handlers and the family business, not the needs of the average Caymanians.

What role do Caymanians play in today’s society? Anyone that is knowledgeable about Cayman’s private sector will recognise that Caymanians do not hold key decision-making positions. This is also true of the Civil Service, but to a lesser degree. For example, if you look at employment agencies and HR positions in the large private sector organisations, with few exceptions, these are all held by foreigners. They are by default the gatekeepers to Caymanian jobs. Who do you believe that the foreign HR staff are hiring?

If Caymanians are not owners and managers of businesses in this country they are no better than “modern day slaves”. Caymanians keep the utility companies, the supermarkets and other businesses going. Those Caymanians that have jobs and can find the financial means to fulfil the role of consumer are being limited due to the high cost of living. Of course, foreign workers must consume these goods and services as well.

Added to this is the fact that unscrupulous professionals and businesses are ripping Caymanians off left, right and center – what I call “legalised robbery”. The individual who steals CI$10 is sent to prison but unscrupulous businesses can steal thousands of dollars with impunity, foreclose on people’s homes and politicians look the other way. Where is the protection for Caymanian consumers?

On the subject of Caymanian unemployment, the PPM government had five years to fix the problem, however each initiative has failed, simply because their solution focuses on creating systems with unnecessary red tape. Instead, their focus should be on implementing a system based on common sense and proven techniques. The majority of unemployed Caymanians do not want handouts, they just want jobs. Our government is good at fixing global unemployment but is clueless on how to protect jobs for Caymanians.

The melting pot myth

In the beginning, it was just easier to import a middle class, as opposed to training and developing our own Caymanian people. Today, the anti-Caymanian advocates use other rationales to justify the continuing importation of foreign workers. Some of the more popular reasons given are that the employers have a need for cheap workers, work permits issued to foreign workers are an important source of revenue for government, and a need to grow the population so that there more consumers to sustain businesses.

Tied to the politician’s argument of growing Cayman’s population is the idea that Cayman is a melting pot in which Caymanians are maintaining a dominant presence. I do not accept this argument. What I see is a melting pot in which Caymanians are melting into extinction.

Given the recent increase in the number of foreign workers in the civil service, it begs the following questions: What happened to the policy of Caymanization of the civil service? Who introduced the new policy? Where were the senior civil servants when this new policy was being developed? Where was the Civil Service Association? Is anyone accountable for introducing this new policy in government?

The age-old question asked by many Caymanians is perhaps more relevant today: Who are we developing for? You just have to look at the unemployed Caymanians and the suffering in the islands to arrive at the answer. Certainly not for Caymanians. Project after project, the politicians give away government concessions and taxpayer dollars, promising jobs and other benefits for the Caymanian people. Sadly, after each project is completed, what we see are hundreds of foreign workers and a token number of Caymanian workers.

Cayman Islands politicians asleep

When it comes to protecting the interest of Caymanians, our politicians have fallen asleep on the job. An occasional nap could be excused, but permanent sleeping is a dereliction of responsibility. Day after day, year after year, they sit in the LA as quiet as a church mouse, only rousing themselves to eat and to pass another law that disenfranchises Caymanians.

There has been the occasional political voice crying in the wilderness, Caymanians first! Caymanians first! Caymanians first! But the others were fast asleep and did not hear the prophetic words that Caymanians would need to be protected against discrimination and unfair employment practices. Nor had they read the Caymanian Protection Law 1971.

The serjeant-at-arms woke them for lunch, where they ate turtle meat and talked about the next raise of pay they intended to give themselves. As they went into the LA Chamber for the afternoon session, the future looked bright. They were confident the people would not question their performance if their attendance at upcoming weddings and funerals was well managed. Re-elected was guaranteed.

Five decades after the Caymanian Protection Law was passed, and subsequently exorcised for all things Caymanian, there is still no law protecting the rights of the Caymanian people. This is a far cry from what our forefathers had envisaged. Furthermore, there is no national plan to produce a Caymanian middle class. There is no national plan to reserve specific jobs and industries for Caymanians. There is no national plan to preserve land for future generation of Caymanians, if they exist, to build their homes.

When will we improve our education and technical training to a level where employers can no longer reject Caymanians on the ground of an inferior Cayman education? This perception, real or not, must change. This is the acid test for our education system. Until our local graduates can stand equal with our overseas graduates in our employers’ minds, then we are just wasting money on education.

If you come from a prominent Caymanian family, have political connections with the government or are a member of the old boy’s club, then your Caymanian experience will be quite different from what I describe here. A few of you have prevailed against the odds and are also doing well. You are lucky to be living the Caymanian dream, not the nightmare. However, I would urge you to remember that while you may live in gated communities, politicians cannot protect you from the wrath of the have-nots.

The future

Are politicians preparing Caymanians for the next chapter in their political evolution? I don’t think so! Show me the plan. When that time comes will they need to open the floodgates again for foreign help? Cayman needs politicians with a vision for Caymanians that inspires the nation to greater achievements. We need politicians that inspire hope and national pride amongst the people. We need politicians that will lead by example and are prepared to make sacrifices on behalf of the Caymanian people.

On the other hand, if Caymanians are to stop or reverse the political tragedy that has befallen them they must become more involved in the political process and hold their politicians to a higher standard of accountability. We can also hope that the new MLAs will have the courage to fight to change the repressive political culture existing in the LA. While politicians have let the Caymanian people down, it must be said that they are elected under a democratic system; therefore, the people get the government they elect and deserve. Change will only come when the people demand and make the change.

If Caymanians no longer matter and politicians can no longer offer protection specific to Caymanians, then they need to tell the people the truth. The government has publicity stated that there are plans to amend the Cayman Islands Constitution sometime soon. Hopefully, this time the amendments will include protections specific to the Caymanian people.

The European Court of Human Rights has ruled unanimously that because “freedom of political debate is at the very core of the concept of a democratic society …the limits of acceptable criticism are accordingly wider as regards a politician as such than regards private individuals”.

Consistent with this established principle, I have concluded that Cayman politicians, past and present, have failed to protect the economic, social and political interests of the Caymanian people. I would argue that the failure by politicians to provide good governance that protects the interest of Caymanians is a national disgrace that rises to the level of betrayal of the Caymanian people.

Artist Edward Langley said it best: “What this country needs are more unemployed politicians.”

Gilbert Connolly is a retired Cayman Islands senior civil servant.

