Cargo cited as key part of port project

(CNS): The government’s proposal to build a cruise ship berthing facility in the George Town Harbour is about more than developing piers for the mega ships but also about enlarging the cargo dock to get off the “small ship merry-go round” and reduce the cost of imports, Premier Alden McLaughlin told his legislative colleagues on Wednesday. He said that the financing of the project “must not place disproportionate risks on government” — a slight change from previous statements by the premier and the deputy premier insisting government will not be paying for the costly development.

As campaigners push for a people-initiated referendum on the issue, McLaughlin made no direct mention of that campaign but claimed that the people had already shown their support because almost everyone on the government benches had campaigned on a platform advocating the project.

Ahead of the debate on the opposition leader’s private member’s motion calling for government to trigger the referendum on the cruise port, which is expected today, the premier said that in every election over the last twelve or more years, all governments had a viable cruise dock as part of their election platform.

“In last year’s election campaign both political parties …and many independents, campaigned on building viable cruise piers. So, I am satisfied that the electorate has had ample opportunity over successive elections, including most recently at the polls last year, to have their say on the question of having enhanced port facilities – cruise and cargo,” McLaughlin said.

These comments come in the wake of a report on CNS Wednesday about the speaker urging his supporters not to get involved in the campaign for the referendum or sign the petition, claiming that it was about stopping the project rather than giving the people a direct choice.

A spokesperson for the Cruise Port Referendum campaign told CNS that, as citizens of a democracy, they expected the country’s leaders to encourage the public to exercise their constitutional rights without undue interference. “This does not bode well for our country and our democracy,” the campaigner added.

The question of whether or not the people supported the project via the ballot box in 2017 remains because many voters had no candidate in their constituency who did not support the project. Austin Harris, the only person now in government who campaigned against it, was elected by a comfortable margin but is now understood to be backing the project.

Given that there was no overall majority and that the people did not vote directly for this Government of National Unity, the premier’s claim that the country supported it at the polls is called into question.

The project has also changed throughout the process, as was made clear by the premier yesterday when he emphasised the importance now of the cargo enhancement.

“By ensuring that the country’s main cargo dock can also accommodate larger cargo ships, we will help reduce shipping costs and in so doing help lower the cost of goods shipped to Grand Cayman,” he said. “This provides us with a valuable opportunity to reduce the cost of products coming into our Islands and lower the cost of living for Caymanians and residents.

“By accepting larger cargo ships, we can also attract those that now bypass us taking produce and seafood from South and Central America to Miami – only to off-load and transfer these foodstuffs onto smaller vessels that come to Grand Cayman, again, adding another level of shipping and other costs to products imported into our islands.”

McLaughlin added, “We have to get off the small ship merry-go-round if we are to have a chance at reducing the cost of living in these islands.”

While he said the development must minimise environmental impacts there is a trade-off as he tried to downplay the actual destruction.

“Assessing the potential environmental impact of the development of the cruise berthing is not simply a case of weighing the potential environmental damage that will be caused by the port development against a scenario of no damage if the status quo is allowed to remain,” he said.

“To believe that is to ignore the decades of massive anchor damage sustained by the reefs in George Town Harbour, often caused by cruise ships. And as long as cruise ships are allowed to anchor in the harbour, the risk of more environmental damage will continue. That consideration must be part of the overall assessment of the costs and benefits of the new port,” the premier added.

McLaughlin failed to paint a true picture of the actual amount of marine habitat destruction this project will involve in the direct footprint and, even more importantly, the damage that will occur during the years of construction, which has not yet been properly assessed. Nevertheless, the premier was clear that his government is pressing ahead.

“We have also been clear — and we are determined — that the financing must not place disproportionate risks on government finances. In June this year the deputy premier confirmed that the negotiations with the cruise companies regarding those issues, among others, remain on track,” he said.

However, he said that the “commercially sensitive nature of the discussions” prevented government from providing a “running commentary on progress that some have called for”.

He claimed that government had been transparent and forthcoming from the beginning and had kept the public as up to date as possible, with all reports being made public and holding public meetings. However, over the last year or more the progress of the project has been going on behind closed doors and what type of tendering process the government is following is unknown.

McLaughlin said that government believes it is in the “national interest of the Cayman Islands to proceed with the port project” and “to build it as affordably as we can, and with the cruise companies having skin in the game”.

Despite recent news that the Department of Environment had been removed from the steering committee on the port project, the premier said that government would do want it could to limit the environmental impact.

