Cargo cited as key part of port project
(CNS): The government’s proposal to build a cruise ship berthing facility in the George Town Harbour is about more than developing piers for the mega ships but also about enlarging the cargo dock to get off the “small ship merry-go round” and reduce the cost of imports, Premier Alden McLaughlin told his legislative colleagues on Wednesday. He said that the financing of the project “must not place disproportionate risks on government” — a slight change from previous statements by the premier and the deputy premier insisting government will not be paying for the costly development.
As campaigners push for a people-initiated referendum on the issue, McLaughlin made no direct mention of that campaign but claimed that the people had already shown their support because almost everyone on the government benches had campaigned on a platform advocating the project.
Ahead of the debate on the opposition leader’s private member’s motion calling for government to trigger the referendum on the cruise port, which is expected today, the premier said that in every election over the last twelve or more years, all governments had a viable cruise dock as part of their election platform.
“In last year’s election campaign both political parties …and many independents, campaigned on building viable cruise piers. So, I am satisfied that the electorate has had ample opportunity over successive elections, including most recently at the polls last year, to have their say on the question of having enhanced port facilities – cruise and cargo,” McLaughlin said.
These comments come in the wake of a report on CNS Wednesday about the speaker urging his supporters not to get involved in the campaign for the referendum or sign the petition, claiming that it was about stopping the project rather than giving the people a direct choice.
A spokesperson for the Cruise Port Referendum campaign told CNS that, as citizens of a democracy, they expected the country’s leaders to encourage the public to exercise their constitutional rights without undue interference. “This does not bode well for our country and our democracy,” the campaigner added.
The question of whether or not the people supported the project via the ballot box in 2017 remains because many voters had no candidate in their constituency who did not support the project. Austin Harris, the only person now in government who campaigned against it, was elected by a comfortable margin but is now understood to be backing the project.
Given that there was no overall majority and that the people did not vote directly for this Government of National Unity, the premier’s claim that the country supported it at the polls is called into question.
The project has also changed throughout the process, as was made clear by the premier yesterday when he emphasised the importance now of the cargo enhancement.
“By ensuring that the country’s main cargo dock can also accommodate larger cargo ships, we will help reduce shipping costs and in so doing help lower the cost of goods shipped to Grand Cayman,” he said. “This provides us with a valuable opportunity to reduce the cost of products coming into our Islands and lower the cost of living for Caymanians and residents.
“By accepting larger cargo ships, we can also attract those that now bypass us taking produce and seafood from South and Central America to Miami – only to off-load and transfer these foodstuffs onto smaller vessels that come to Grand Cayman, again, adding another level of shipping and other costs to products imported into our islands.”
McLaughlin added, “We have to get off the small ship merry-go-round if we are to have a chance at reducing the cost of living in these islands.”
While he said the development must minimise environmental impacts there is a trade-off as he tried to downplay the actual destruction.
“Assessing the potential environmental impact of the development of the cruise berthing is not simply a case of weighing the potential environmental damage that will be caused by the port development against a scenario of no damage if the status quo is allowed to remain,” he said.
“To believe that is to ignore the decades of massive anchor damage sustained by the reefs in George Town Harbour, often caused by cruise ships. And as long as cruise ships are allowed to anchor in the harbour, the risk of more environmental damage will continue. That consideration must be part of the overall assessment of the costs and benefits of the new port,” the premier added.
McLaughlin failed to paint a true picture of the actual amount of marine habitat destruction this project will involve in the direct footprint and, even more importantly, the damage that will occur during the years of construction, which has not yet been properly assessed. Nevertheless, the premier was clear that his government is pressing ahead.
“We have also been clear — and we are determined — that the financing must not place disproportionate risks on government finances. In June this year the deputy premier confirmed that the negotiations with the cruise companies regarding those issues, among others, remain on track,” he said.
However, he said that the “commercially sensitive nature of the discussions” prevented government from providing a “running commentary on progress that some have called for”.
He claimed that government had been transparent and forthcoming from the beginning and had kept the public as up to date as possible, with all reports being made public and holding public meetings. However, over the last year or more the progress of the project has been going on behind closed doors and what type of tendering process the government is following is unknown.
McLaughlin said that government believes it is in the “national interest of the Cayman Islands to proceed with the port project” and “to build it as affordably as we can, and with the cruise companies having skin in the game”.
Despite recent news that the Department of Environment had been removed from the steering committee on the port project, the premier said that government would do want it could to limit the environmental impact.
“The question of whether or not the people supported the project via the ballot box in 2017 remains because many voters had no candidate in their constituency who did not support the project”
But yea “we asked for this,” just wow.
Public contracts are not usually thought of as commercially sensitive. They are supposed to be out in the open with public bidding. Design build contracts are no different. All that’s sensitive here is who’s in bed with whom.
Pretty, pretty please – somebody out there!!!!!
EXPLAIN to me… HOW can building a 200 million dollar berthing facility “reduce the cost of imports” ????????
Will the grandeur cost of this project not have to be recouped somehow?
Are they expecting the cruise passenger taxes to also cover the additional costs of development for the cargo portion?
Obviously the sensible thing to do for cost recovery would be to apply the income from the relevant service to its portion of the expense (as all sensible business owners do whenever possible) – in other words, customs duties would have to rise therefore INCREASING the cost of imports…
WTFudgecake did I just read? Please tell me he did not say that; I refuse to believe he said that… nope, it is a typo, our Premier did not say that ….
The Premier isn’t fooled by the big mouth political wannabes and the people pushing from overseas to make it look like there is support against the dock. Keep moving, Build the dock!
Poor attempt at spinning this, very poor. Badly researched and not accurate from the Premier. I also note that the pro-port Facebook page has agreed with big Mac that we don’t need a referendum, accusing the anti port people of being undemocratic, all foreigners and anti Cayman. Expats don’t get to vote. Expats signatures on the petition don’t count to referendum numbers. A referendum, by definition, is pretty much the most democratic thing you can do. As many have said..they know they will lose
No!! The cargo needs to be moved COMPLETELY OUT of Georgetown. Those trucks hammering through the centre of GT in the evenings is why NO seafront city establishment can attract night time business. I remember trying to sit out on the balcony of Breezes By the Bay and had to stop talking every time a truck barrelled past, which was every 60 seconds.
You people got NO forethought about anything and that’s why you’re stuck with each situation that needs to be fixed!! Think Mt. Trashmore, beach access, moratorium on height of buildings, the number of cars pon de road, likkle walls around each yard preventing a sidewalk or bicycle lane, for a start. And you’ve just nearly completed a 2 lane bypass that already needs to be 3 lanes!!
20 years ago you paved West Bay Road without allowance for proper drainage and another missed opportunity for a bicycle lane.
Ugh!
And you wonder why the ‘expats’ keep trying to get involved. They come from vast and different backgrounds and have knowledge and ideas that may be useful….
someone please find a link to communications where cargo was ever cited as a reason for the port. If it can’t be found… wow.
This is going back to the ‘red star’ proposal from the previous PPM government. Ask why that one didn’t get built.
The Premier clearly doesn’t understand a few things about shipping. The small ships that come in here now are only full around the busy Christmas shipping. The rest of the time they are more than adequate to meet our needs. And the large ships going from South America to Miami are not going to stop and drop half a container of bananas – they will continue to use the hub system and their clients will still use their distributors.
Also working against that big ship less frequency theory is the freshness factor… As it is produce doesn’t last long and refrigerated cargo comes on most all vessels.
On the other hand, thinking about it, maybe the big ships would stop on their way to Miami if we increase our consumption. I vote to feed the monkeys trying to sell us the port plan more bananas in an effort to achieve this at least.
Our Premier is just a front man for the people that run things for their own benefit, and NOT for the Caymanian people. He has proved it beyond a shadow of a doubt by his continued disregard for our general well-being and our future existence.
I have to admit now that I have been totally fooled by Alden over the years but thank God I have awakened from my slumber. Mr. Mclaughlin you will do ANYTHING for power.
Maybe you can start by showing us the EIA for the current port proposal as one does not exist yet you say you are concerned about the environment and that we do not need a referendum. Totally ashamed of you.!!
Correction: “CNS failed to paint a true picture of the actual amount of marine habitat destruction this project will involve in the direct footprint and, even more importantly, the damage that will likely NOT occur during the years of construction, which has not yet been properly assessed. Nevertheless, the premier was clear that his government is pressing ahead.”
They’ll be no money left to solve the cargo facilities. This is just an empty promise and deal sweetener put out as bait in light of growing opposition think for a minute there’s truth to this.
Does Alden really believe we’re that gullible?
Who is financing the project if there is no government guaranty provided? How much will it costs Cayman?
Alden show us the plans give us all the information
“A spokesperson for the Cruise Port Referendum campaign told CNS that, as citizens of a democracy, they expected the country’s leaders to encourage the public to exercise their constitutional rights without undue interference. ‘This does not bode well for our country and our democracy,’ the campaigner added”
Wha ???!!!
You people oppossing government have lost your memory! Every successive election, you folk have supported political candidates who campained for having a Cruise Berthing Facility! This is EVERY ELECTION CYCLE!
And now, you are saying government is against your democratic rights???!!! You want to kill the progress that took years in the making! Years … by which you voted for!
You Cayman people amaze me!
Cargo, you talking about cargo? Cargo will be brought in by drone before the next decade is done. Get with the times man.